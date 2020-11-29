Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s Epic Boxing Return Ends In Draw

✖

In their long-anticipated returns to the ring, Mike Tyson bested Roy Jones Jr. in a clash of legends; Tyson and Jones Jr. fought to a draw in a fight that went the distance. Tyson and Jones Jr. participated in the card broadcasted on FITE TV and Triller, making Tyson's first fight in over a decade and Jones Jr.'s first matchup since early 2018. It was a strange bout in the making, but one that both pros have been training for since it was announced earlier this summer.

Tyson and Jones Jr. headlined the card that also featured former NBA star (and amazing dunker) Nate Robinson take on YouTube and Disney Channel star Jake Paul in the co-main event. In other words, it's a weird boxing card but 2020 won't quit now.

Tyson made some bizarre comments leading up to the fight, explaining that his decision to return to the ring all came about because he had a prophetic hallucination while doing DMT. Yes, Tyson did some crazy drugs and decided, hey, it's time to make a boxing comeback.

“I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson said to the media during the weigh-in on Friday. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’ He added that his training took a hard turn during his first sparring session. “During that session of boxing when I was getting shellacked, never once did I say, ‘What the — am I doing here?’ I said, 'Woo, I belong here.'"

Jones never discredited his opponent, hyping up Tyson as a rejuvenated man on a mission.

“He’s been out 15 years and he knows what it’s like to miss boxing,’’ said Jones. “He realizes what he had and he’s seeking to get that back now. … Now he has a desire to want to come out and be who he once was and do what he could once do.’’

The bout was scheduled as an exhibition last for eight rounds. There's no word on if Tyson and Jones Jr. will run it back or schedule any other bouts in the near future.

Credit: Lynn Millspaugh/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports