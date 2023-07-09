Solo Sikoa Gives Rare Insight Into Working With The Bloodline at Money in the Bank 2023

Solo Sikoa has been The Bloodline's strong, silent enforcer ever since he first joined the faction at WWE's Clash at the Castle back in September 2022. And while his time on WWE's main roster has been brief, there are already hints of him usurping Roman Reigns' throne as "The Tribal Chief" with his brothers, Jimmy & Jey Uso, openly supporting that idea. Sikoa usually carries that same silent presence on social media, but he offered some rare insight into his time in the WWE in a new Facebook post this weekend while reflecting on the "Bloodline Civil War" Match from Money in the Bank last week in London.

"Finally had some time to digest everything that happened last Saturday in London at #MITB. This will be a moment I will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever. To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and (the) better thing is we did it against each other as family. I learned from all 3 of them since I started on the main (roster) and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position. I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY ppv with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against each other. So many emotions before and after. But I'm very thankful and happy I got to do it with family. This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget," Sikoa wrote.

Is Solo Sikoa The Next Tribal Chief?

This week's Friday Night SmackDown continued to tease the idea that Solo Sikoa might be the true threat to Roman Reigns' spot as "The Head of the Table" within the Anoa'i Family. The Usos kicked off the show with a "Tribal Court" segment in which Reigns tried to deflect every accusation of abuse and manipulation hurled his way before pretending to offer up his position to Jey. This turned out to be a ruse that led to Jimmy Uso getting hospitalized, but there was a distinct moment where Sikoa hesitated in handing Reigns back the ceremonial lei that indicates his position as "Tribal Chief."

The show ended with Jey laying out Sikoa, further setting up a Reigns vs. Uso match at SummerSlam next month. What role will Sikoa play in that match? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

