Tony Khan Provides Clarification on AEW’s Banned Moves List

All Elite Wrestling is cleaning up the violence. Reports circulated earlier this month that AEW had developed a new list of banned moves as well as other spots that need to be pre-approved by a coach or producer ahead of a match. The moves that are outright barred include unprotected chair shots to the head, any strike to the back of the head, spitting, and selling a move to mimic having a seizure. Wrestlers are also banned from bringing weapons into the crowd as well as bleeding while among the stands. Pre-approved spots cover significantly more ground, as now wrestlers must get the okay from a coach or a producer if they are going to intentionally bleed or use most weapons during a match.

Regarding the changes, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized that they are not going to noticeably impact the AEW product.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, I want to have a great pro wrestling company, a hard-hitting pro wrestling company. Those aren’t really crazy changes. It’s nothing that’s going to change the show,” Khan told The Dan Le Batard Show. “It’s really more guidelines for the referees than anything else, and it’s good stuff for the wrestlers to know.”

The full list of moves that must be pre-approved can be seen below…

Bumps on the ring apron or outside the ring

Any spot with tables/ladders/chairs

All variations of piledrivers, hurricanranas, and sit-down drivers

Using weapons and throwing objects

Choking with hands or weapons

High risk dives and top rope moves

Bleeding on purpose

Injury spots

Any spots or brawling in the crowd

Any spots involving non-wrestlers like referees and managers

The timing of these changes is notable as AEW is set to produce arguably its most violent event of the year this Wednesday with AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts. That show will see The Golden Elite battle Blackpool Combat Club inside a double steel cage and will likely involve dozens of weapons-based shots as well as at least one high-risk dive. In years past, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara have been thrown from the top of the cage while just about every participant in the bout ends up bleeding at some point.

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts goes down this Wednesday at 8 PM ET on TBS. The announced card can be seen below…