AEW Introduces New Safety Protocols, Including a List of Banned Moves and Actions

AEW sent out new safety protocols this week to its wrestlers, declaring what moves and actions will now be banned from AEW matches as well as what needs to be cleared with a backstage coach ahead of time. Fightful Select got its hands on the document first, stating that the new rules were created by the AEW medical team, coaches and referees in order to protect everyone involved, including the fans in the crowd.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote, "The document said that while there is always risk in pro wrestling, they wanted to minimize the risk without compromising the quality of the talent's performances and ability to be creative." Check out the list of banned moves and actions that require coach's pre-approval in the lists below!

AEW's New List of Banned Moves & Actions

Chair Shots to the Head

Chair Shots to the Back of the Head

Buckle Bombs

Moves Where a Wrestler Falls Backward into a turnbuckle

Imitating Concussion or Seizure Symptoms While Selling a Move

Spitting

Bleeding While In The Crowd

Using Weapons or Projectiles in The Crowd

Throwing Anything With Blood On It Into The Crowd

Taking Food & Drinks From Fans In The Crowd

Making Contact With Fans In The Crowd

How extensive these rules will remain to be seen and certain wrestlers will obviously be more affected by the rules than others. Sapp's report specifically mentions MJF often interacting with fans in the crowd (usually by throwing drinks at them) and Bryan Danielson pretending to have a seizure during his match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. It's unclear what this will mean for wrestlers like Jon Moxley who consistently enters the ring through the crowd or matches like Anarchy in The Arena that actively encourage violence in the stands. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!

AEW's New List of Moves & Actions That Require Pre-Approval