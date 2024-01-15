Massive Title Change Rumored For WWE Monday Night Raw

Damian Priest is reportedly "close" to cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Damian Priest has been Mr. Money in the Bank for 191 days and counting. The Judgment Day's big man won the briefcase this past July at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England, upsetting fan-favorite LA Knight and expected winner Logan Paul. Considering he became Mr. Money in the Bank at a time when stablemate Finn Balor was feuding with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, many anticipated that Priest would end up cashing in during one of Balor's title matches, thus instilling further tensions in WWE Monday Night Raw's top faction. Instead, Rollins and Balor's feud concluded with no title changes, and The Judgment Day continues to operate today as a cohesive unit.

Is Damian Priest Cashing In Tonight?

That could be changing soon.

According to insider BWE, Damian Priest is "close" to cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. It was added that "extra pyro" is being prepared for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw.

Tonight's red brand show will see WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defend his title against Jinder Mahal, rekindling a rivalry that existed in 2012 when these two met in the finals to crown the first-ever NXT Champion. While initially expected to be a throwaway title defense, Mahal's title shot sparked significant social media chatter. AEW President Tony Khan called out WWE for booking Mahal, who has not won a singles match since January 10th, 2023, in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.

A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days... because it's been literally a full year since he won a match.

You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often https://t.co/0kpuUsvkm1 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024

This led to WWE fans rallying behind Mahal, with some even calling for the Modern-Day Maharaja to defeat Rollins for the gold. That "extra pyro" report could be connected to Mahal, not Priest, capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

How Would a Priest or Mahal Victory Impact WrestleMania?

All signs point to Seth Rollins and CM Punk bringing their bad blood to the Showcase of the Immortals this April. Is there a chance that that match isn't for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Damian Priest or Jinder Mahal leaving WWE Monday Night Raw as champion does not guarantee that they then walking into WWE WrestleMania 40 with the gold, but it is more probable than Rollins losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship just to win it back before.

Regarding possible WWE WrestleMania 40 title challengers for Priest or Mahal, a common denominator is Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has recent history with The Judgment Day, aligning with the faction at WWE Survivor Series, and has a storied past with Mahal, infamously teaming with him in 3MB.

That said, storyline implications have already been put in place for Rollins vs. Punk to be for the title. Punk is entering himself into the Men's Royal Rumble Match in an effort to get his hands on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, specifically because it would guarantee him the one feat that has escaped him throughout his career: a WWE WrestleMania main event.

