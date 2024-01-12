CM Punk Says Returning to WWE Is "A Completely Different Animal"

CM Punk's return to WWE was one of the most talked about moments of 2023. Even after almost eight years away from the company, the fans rallied behind the 45-year-old wrestler when he re-debuted at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, shocking the world. A few weeks later, Punk spoke publicly to the WWE Universe in Cleveland, Ohio for the first time since his departure in 2014. The city, more specifically Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is a venue that hasn't been the kindest to Punk over the course of his career in wrestling and the UFC.

Punk recently appeared on The Jackie Redmond Show to dish about his return and if he had any nerves about the moment. "100% of CM Punk was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal," Punk said. "I didn't know how things would go. It's not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you're like, 'Is anyone going to remember me?' I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building. It was also hugely cathartic because I'm very much a guy who, if you ask me if I'm ready, I'm going to tell you 'no' because part of the juice is being in front of a live crowd. I'm the old guy on the ice now. I can stretch and warm up and I'm not going to be ready until I'm on the ice, the whistle blows, and the puck drops. Now, I'm ready. I need to be in front of the crowd and I need to see the red light on the camera and it's like, 'Okay, now, it's go time.'" (h/t: Fightful)

Punk previously stated that the fans were a major part of his return to WWE, stating that he's putting the boots back on for them and that they will go on the journey "together." Since his return to WWE in November, he's had two non-televised matches against Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and he's been trading shots with Seth Rollins on and off screen. Punk's first big match return will be at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27 in Tampa, Florida. Punk's official return to wrestling took place in 2021 at AEW Rampage: First Dance. He was let go from the company in August following his match with Samoa Joe at AEW All In.