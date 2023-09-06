Damian Priest Explains His Strategy With The Money in the Bank Briefcase

Damian Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning he's one correct decision away from winning the first world championship in his career. Priest has kept his focus almost exclusively on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship but was hesitant to cash in while his fellow Judgement Day member, Finn Balor, challenged Rollins for the gold at both Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. He and Balor then turned around and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which are now his main focus as he explained on The Bump this week.

"It's just keeping an eye out. The focus right now is keeping these [tag team titles]. But I'm always conscious, always watching the champions that are left, whatever champions are left at this point," Priest said (h/t Fightful). "We're always watching, and I'm always keeping an eye to see, 'Is today a good day? Is this a good opportunity?' I have a whole year, so I don't have any rush to just cash in that contract when it's not perfect. It has to be perfect. It has to be perfect. I've seen a few moments that I thought, 'Maybe, but it's not perfect yet.' Right now, my focus is making sure we're all on the same page and all champions. But when the time comes and that perfect time comes, it'll get cashed in, and it'll happen."

Priest was shown backstage with his briefcase on this week's Monday Night Raw, observing Rollins as he continues to deal with his ongoing back injury and his new rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. Will Priest capitalize on that injury soon? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!

The Judgement Day's Domination

Every member of The Judgement Day currently holds at least one championship. Priest has the MITB briefcase, he and Balor are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley has been the Women's World Champion since WrestleMania 39 and Dominik Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion. Ripley went so far as to declare The Judgement Day as the most dominant faction in WWE, including The Bloodline with Roman Reigns.

