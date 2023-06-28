Will Logan Paul Win WWE Money in the Bank This Saturday?

Logan Paul will compete in his sixth WWE match on Saturday, taking on Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch and Damian Priest in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Paul's involvement all but guarantees at least one viral moment, but it also opens the door for him to win the briefcase and potentially win a WWE championship in the very near future. According to inside WRKD Wrestling, that is being discussed as a real possibility even though Knight and Priest are heading into the match as the odds-on favorites.

"While LA Knight and Damien Priest are the current favorites to win the upcoming Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul," the account wrote on Wednesday. "Some feel that Paul holding the briefcase would bring publicity and put more eyes on the company."

Seth Rollins on Working With Logan Paul

While Paul has minimal in-ring experience and training, his work ethic and natural ring ability have received praise from WWE's tenured veterans. Seth Rollins talked about wrestling him at WrestleMania 39 in an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling earlier this month.

"It's a hundred percent different," Rollins said. "Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match. There's a lot of pressure on you. The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience."

"I'll say this about Logan, he's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."

