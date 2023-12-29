Tony Khan Addresses AEW's Relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, Potential Alternative Partners

There's been a lot of talk as of late surrounding AEW's upcoming media rights negotiations, which could see AEW and its current partner Warner Bros. Discovery agreeing to a big deal over the next few years. It could also lead to AEW partnering with a different network depending on who else might be in the hunt to add a major wrestling promotion to its roster. There's still some time before that is all decided, but on the recent media call for AEW Worlds End, Tony Khan was asked about the status of AEW's relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as the possible alternatives, and Khan said things are in a great place right now, especially with Collision's recent success.

"We have a great relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. It's amazing now, we've been talking to them for several years. You know, this coming weekend marks the five-year anniversary of the launch of AEW, and we announced the formation of the company on January 1st, 2019, and here we are days away from the five-year anniversary of that," Khan said.

"Warner Bros. Discovery has been an indispensable partner throughout this journey and very excited about the future of AEW and excited to work with Warner Bros. Discovery throughout 2024," Khan said. "And going forward after that there's going to be a lot of exciting conversations about AEW media rights. It'll be a very exciting year and a lot of things are going to happen. We have a great situation with Warner Bros. Discovery and it's been a great year for that partnership."

"I think I'll be talking a good deal more about Collision on this call and maybe more about some of the wrestling aspects, but as a TV show, its had had a tremendous year. Recently it's done very well, and again I think I'll talk more about the technical mechanics as to why that may be and why that's so important, but Collision, a tremendous first year and that was a big step in the partnership this year to add two more hours of content," Khan said.

Khan also addressed the question about alternative partners, and while he definitely would like to continue the partnership with WBD, he also said the current market seems like it will hold multiple suitors for AEW if that time comes. "You asked about alternatives. Well we're under an exclusive agreement and I can't say what the future of AEW will hold for certain, but I know that there is a lot of interest in pro wrestling, and judging by the market I've had with lots of interest in Ring of Honor, which I'm holding and looking forward to having extra cards to play later in the coming year in such a negotiation," Khan said.

"And knowing that there's a ton of interest in ROH and that product right now from outside parties, and knowing that there's far far more interest in AEW, multiple times more, and far greater rights fees out there for AEW in the future, I think it bodes very well in the market, knowing that there will likely be a lot of suitors for AEW, and following what's happening in pro wrestling, and we'll find out for sure as we get closer to the end of the year potentially," Khan said.

"Although I have to say, it's really really great working here at Warner Bros. Discovery, and if anybody came in it would have to be a heck of an offer, 'cause we have a great thing going here. And all things being considered, this is a great place to be, so I really do value the relationship and I think it's in a great place," Khan said. You can find the full card for AEW Worlds End below.

AEW Worlds End

FTW Championship Match: Hook (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta

20-man Battle Royal (Future AEW TNT Championship Match

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Riho

No Disqualification AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (C) vs. Abadon

AEW Continental Classic Championship Final: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs), Big Bill and Ricky Starks

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th.