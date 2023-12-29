Tony Khan Teases More AEW International Events Beyond ALL IN: London

For the first time in company history, All Elite Wrestling ventured outside of North America in 2023. This past August, AEW made its long-awaited debut in the United Kingdom, one of the hottest wrestling markets in the world, by hosting AEW ALL IN: London inside Wembley Stadium. Considering to that point AEW's largest crowd was 20,177, running the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium was seen as a massive gamble. That gamble ultimately did pay off as AEW ALL IN: London shattered the company's attendance record, bringing in 81,035 fans, the largest paid crowd in professional wrestling history.

This success gave AEW the green light to run AEW ALL IN: London again, as the event will return in August 2024, once again emanating from Wembley Stadium.

AEW's International Future

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking during the AEW Worlds End media call, AEW President Tony Khan noted that while all international focus is on AEW ALL IN: London, he sees the possibility of touring in markets like France and Germany down the line.

"We're very focused on London for ALL IN, and I think its very important to have the attendance from all over Europe. We had many fans from France and Germany and I talked to a lot of them on that weekend around Wembley. There were people from all over the world including the great European fans who came to Wembley Stadium," Khan said. "It certainly is a very exciting opportunity for AEW to visit France and Germany and do shows and tour. I think its important for us to also represent to everybody what it meant to us to have fans from all over the world attending Wembley Stadium and what the multi-million dollar gates represent. We had a gate of $10 million for this event, [AEW ALL IN: London]."

Khan then provided an update on the AEW ALL IN: London 2024 ticket sales, noting that the show is in a strong place going into the new year.

"I think it's pretty historic what we've been able to do in London and now to go back again for AEW ALL IN: London 2024 and be in such a great place now, ballpark of $5 million in tickets for an event that is still eight months away is pretty cool," Khan continued. "I think it's really important to have the support of the fans from France and Germany. Certainly they are great markets for us to tour and try to take that next step potentially in the future, but I think there's a lot of focus right now in making sure our return to London is successful. What we've been able to build in London is one of the greatest achievements in the history of pro wrestling."

AEW ALL IN: London returns on August 25th, 2024. Before then, AEW wraps its 2023 with AEW Worlds End this Saturday, December 30th.