Top AEW Star Refutes CM Punk Unhappiness Rumors

CM Punk is once again the talk of the wrestling world. Following the Lineal AEW World Champion's surprise return on the August 10th edition of AEW Dynamite, Punk kicked off last week's show by calling out a couple of his rivals. While the bulk of the promo focused on Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Punk began by setting his sights on Hangman Page. The Best in the World challenged Page, the man he defeated for the AEW World Title at AEW Double or Nothing in May, to a rematch, which Page did not answer. This is because this part of the promo was not part of the script, as Punk reportedly went into business for himself by bringing up Hangman.

Since the now-infamous promo, reports have surfaced that Punk was upset with some of the material Hangman used leading up to their match in May. Some sources even believed that Punk was on the verge of quitting the company with one veteran saying they heard of "threats being levied."

Regardless of what reports say, two AEW stars have sarcastically pushed back on the current rumors of Punk's unhappiness. Last week, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR shared some fan art of them and Punk, joking that Punk "bullied" them into it and that he "completely went into business for himself with this great piece of art."

Since then, Harwood has doubled down on refuting the rumors. The current multi-promotion tag champion shared a backstage photo of himself and Punk, writing, "And if you can't tell, he's VERY unhappy."

He gave me the ‘jobber jaw punch’ pose.



And if you can’t tell, he’s VERY unhappy. pic.twitter.com/s8skV7MahJ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 21, 2022

Despite being on opposing sides during Punk's blood feud with MJF, the Second City Saint and the Top Guys have formed a real-life friendship that has been occasionally reflected on AEW programming. While they are not officially recognized as a faction, FTR joined Punk to celebrate his AEW Title win and subsequently tagged with him the following Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The trio's bond is largely bred out of their mutual love for Bret Hart, someone they have all paid tribute to in recent matches.

"We hit it off from the very beginning. I consider him one of my best friends in the world right now," Harwood said his friendship with Punk. "It started off with a love of wrestling. In a time where it's hard to find people who are absolutely enamored with wrestling, the three of us are, and then it morphed into the love of Bret Hart. Then it morphed into the love of each other. Behind the scenes, I'll be forever indebted to him for how he helped with cope with (my) anxieties, too."

Punk is currently scheduled to unify the AEW World Title with Moxley this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on his AEW status.