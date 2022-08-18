Adam Page, Eddie Kingston and FTR All Respond to CM Punk's Comments From AEW Dynamite

CM Punk opened this week's AEW Dynamite with an explosive promo in which he set up the AEW World Championship unification match with Jon Moxley (later confirmed for next week's Dynamite). However, before any of that he decided to call out Hangman Page to an impromptu championship match and claimed Page had disrespected him. Page didn't answer (according to John Silver, he was in catering at the time) and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer later reported that Punk went off-script with that stunt. Since then Page, Eddie Kingston (who caught a stray shot from Punk when Moxley arrived) and FTR all responded to the situation.

Page quoted Megan Thee Stallion by tweeting, "monday tuesday wednesday thursday, bad b—es have bad days too."

monday tuesday wednesday thursday

bad bitches have bad days too — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston immediately cussed out Punk by writing, "Of course the c— says s— when I'm not there." Kingston's beef with Punk is well-documented.

Finally, there was Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR. The two decorated tag team champions have openly supported Punk both onscreen and behind the scenes (previously pushing back against a report regarding Punk and Colt Cabana) and poked fun at the situation.

Punk bullied me into doing this https://t.co/VG5BiuJLp5 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 18, 2022

Completely went into business for himself with this great piece of art. https://t.co/FgSjiX5VV3 — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) August 18, 2022

More details about the situation have since made their way online, which you can read here. Despite coming off as heelish in Wednesday night's promo, Punk said in a recent interview with Screen Rant that he didn't want to turn heel.

"I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there's a connection that I have," Punk said. "I don't necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it's hard work. It's a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel you'd be it would be wasteful to, as I said, just discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection.

"You know, they're chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They're still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I'm in the ring is special to me and I don't want to squander that, and I feel like it's just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them," he continued.