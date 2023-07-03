Rumor: Top WWE Star Leaving The Company Soon

The hot rumor going into WWE Money in the Bank was that the company was planning on running a major upset on the show. As it turned out, there ended up being three. The first came in the opening match when Damian Priest shockingly defeated the field, including fan-favorite LA Knight, to capture the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. The trend continued in the main event when Jey Uso became the first man in over three years to score a pinfall victory over Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, solidifying a victory for The Usos over Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

For as big of shocks as those wins were, both Priest and The Usos were at least floated around as winners ahead of the premium live event. When it came to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, it seemed all but guaranteed that titleholders Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would walk out of the O2 Arena still as champions. Shockingly, Rousey and Baszler lost to new tag team Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan after Baszler attacked Rousey mid-match.

This surprising title change and betrayal was supposedly done to accelerate a feud between Rousey and Baszler. According to the Wrestling Observer, Rousey has a "hard out" from WWE that is "long before WrestleMania." Rousey has wanted to feud with Baszler on her way out of WWE due to the fact that Baszler is largely responsible for getting her into pro wrestling in the first place.

Considering Baszler's attack at WWE Money in the Bank was just a standard attack and not an injury angle, this would suggest that Rousey vs. Baszler will happen sooner than later, leaving WWE SummerSlam as the likeliest stage.

Rousey has been with WWE in an official capacity since 2018. She made her in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 34 and went on to win the Raw Women's Championship later that summer. Rousey spent nearly three years away from WWE after WWE WrestleMania 35, not returning until WWE Royal Rumble 2022. She has been a weekly competitor since.

WWE Money in the Bank Results

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: The Usos def. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Riddle

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY def. Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Money in the Bank is available for replay on Peacock.