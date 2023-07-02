Shayna Baszler's Warhammer 40K Gear Foreshadowed Her Betrayal of Ronda Rousey

Warhammer 40K fans probably saw Shayna Baszler's betrayal of Ronda Rousey during yesterday's Money in the Bank premium live event coming, thanks to the ring gear she was wearing. Yesterday, Baszler turned on her tag team partner Rousey while wearing ring gear inspired by the Sons of Horus, one of the key Traitor Legions from Warhammer 40K lore. The Sons of Horus was the Imperial Legion of Space Marines led by Warmaster Horus himself, who led a massive uprising against the Emperor of Man in a massive civil war known as the Horus Heresy. Baszler confirmed the reference on her Instagram, with the post shown below.

Baszler has a variety of ring gear inspired by various Warhammer 40K Space Marine legions, which each has their own unique heraldry and history. Baszler often comments on her social media page when she debuts a new set of ring gear, although this is the first time that the gear's been used to hint at a story point.

Interestingly, Baszler has been using her Warhammer 40K gear to tease her betrayal of Rousey for several weeks. Baszler wore Luna Wolves-inspired gear when she and Rousey unified the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. In Warhammer 40K lore, the Luna Wolves was the original name of Horus's personal Imperial Legion. Horus chose to essentially re-brand the Legion as the Sons of Horus after feeling that he wasn't respected enough as the Warmaster for the Imperial Legions. Those feelings of disrespect planted the seed for his decision to betray the Emperor of Man and turn to the gods of Chaos instead. After Horus's defeat, the Sons of Horus became known as the Black Legion and are led by Abaddon the Despoiler, one of the most powerful enemies of mankind in the present day of Warhammer 40K. Based on the story Baszler is telling, expect her to wear Black Legion-inspired ring gear when she inevitably faces off against Rousey in the future.