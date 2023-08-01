Seth Rollins Explains What Went Wrong With His WWE Raw Segment After WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins had a weird night when Monday Night Raw took place in Los Angeles the night after WrestleMania 39 back in April. "The Visionary" appeared on the show to celebrate his victory over Logan Paul, but outside of standing in the ring and letting the crowd sing his entrance music, he didn't get to say anything once the show came back from commercial. Between the reports of Vince McMahon being backstage and repeatedly rewriting WWE's plans for the show and a clip of Rollins looking visibly upset with a member of the production team during the commercial break, most fans assumed whatever promo Rollins had planned was scrapped at the last second.

Rollins was asked about that while talking with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina this week and explained his frustration was with the production team messing up the original plan for his entrance. McMahon's backstage involvement wasn't brought up.

Seth Rollins on What Went Wrong With His Post-WrestleMania 39 Promo

"I was upset, but it was mostly production, a miscommunication," Rollins explained (h/t Fightful). "That was the night after Mania, and the intent of the segment was to go to break with the audience singing my song, allow them to sing during the break, come back up, they might still be singing, and then drift off into nothingness. For whatever reason, that never made it through to production, so when we go to commercial, instead of letting the crowd party, they did the thing where they black the house, shutdown the music, and play the stupid video packages, which messed up what the whole plan was. The crowd was trying to sing, but you have Stone Cold Steve Austin talking about Broken Skull Ranch. 'Did no one get the memo?' It was just a production snafu.

"In the middle of the commercial break, I'm yelling to try to get it turned off so they could keep singing, but it was already a disaster. The crowd was confused and didn't know what to make of it. We came back and did the rest of the segment, but it didn't translate the way you wanted because the crowd wasn't able to participate the way the segment was meant to be planned. I wasn't really upset about that, it was just a bad handling," he added.

McMahon's backstage involvement that night on Raw was reportedly a "huge hit" to the WWE locker room's morale, but in the months since then, any changes he has made to WWE's plans have been done remotely. Rollins quickly bounced back from the incident by pivoting to the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, which he won at the Night of Champions pay-per-view in May. He'll defend that title this Saturday at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Detroit against Finn Balor