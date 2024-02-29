The road to AEW Revolution has been paved with injuries. The headlining bout between AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and challengers Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page was put in doubt when Hangman seemingly suffered an ankle injury. As it turns out, Hangman's hurt ankle was just part of the storyline, as he used the fake injury to sneak attack Swerve just days before the pay-per-view. That said, there was one fan-favorite match that was impacted by legitimate injuries. Ahead of AEW Revolution, AEW President Tony Khan announced "Meat Madness," a bout pitting AEW's biggest heavyweights against one another.

At the time of the announcement, the participants included Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer. This past Wednesday, Khan pivoted Meat Madness to an All-Star Scramble, citing injuries as the reason for the change. With Wardlow, Hobbs, and Archer all being carried over to the All-Star Scramble, this meant the injuries that canceled Meat Madness came from participants that had not yet been announced.

Two Former AEW Champions Pulled From AEW Revolution

(Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

Speaking on the AEW Revolution media call, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that former AEW TNT Champion Miro and former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee were scheduled to participate in Meat Madness, but were unable to be cleared before the pay-per-view.

"I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers in it and get the crowd fired up. Some of the wrestlers I was hoping to use, Miro and Keith Lee, are both out," Khan said. "I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned. When we get all of our big men healthy at the same time, I want to get the Meat Madness concept off the shelf."

Miro has not competed on AEW programming since defeating Andrade El Idolo at AEW Worlds End. Lee was scheduled to compete at that event in a long-awaited singles contest against Swerve Strickland but was pulled just days prior due to an undisclosed injury.

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd at 8 PM ET, streaming on Bleacher Report Live. You can check out the full card below...