Swerve Strickland Questions Hangman Page's Health Ahead of AEW Revolution

The main event of AEW Revolution is up in the air. As of this writing, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is scheduled to defend his prize in a triple threat match against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, all three men were involved in a trios bout, with Swerve and Joe uniting with Brian Cage to oppose Hangman and the team of Hook and Rob Van Dam. Late into the contest, Hangman put Swerve through the announce table, taking him out of the equation. Not long after that, Hangman clipped his ankle and was visibly shaken up about it, encouraging AEW cameras not to film him as he struggled to return to the backstage area.

Within hours, reports circulated that Hangman was just selling and that he is "fine" ahead of AEW Revolution. That said, there was speculation that even if Hangman is legitimately healthy, this ankle injury will be worked into the pay-per-view's headlining storyline.

Swerve Strickland Responds to Hangman Page's Injury

(Photo: AEW)

The AEW Revolution game changes significantly if Hangman is out of the question.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Swerve Strickland addressed Hangman Page's AEW Revolution status following this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, questioning whether the former AEW World Champion is downplaying the significance of his injury.

"It changes a lot because me and the Hangman, I know his game, I know his style," Swerve said. "I've studied this man. I've endured a lot from this man. Hangman is a tough dude but he is also overly prideful. There's a lot of rumors going around about the possibility of him being hurt, but people are reporting that he had been walking around fine in the back after said injury. I think that's his pride overshadowing the fact that his body just can't go at the moment. Whether he shows up, whether he can do the match, whether or not we don't know."

Swerve and Hangman have battled on three separate occasions now, with Swerve being victorious in the first two encounters. The two men went to a time-limit draw in their third match.

"The man's very prideful. He would be the one to hide that he is more hurt than he actually is," Swerve continued. "I wasn't there. He put me through the announce table. I couldn't see him. I didn't know what was going on with him in the match at that time. What it sounds like he's being a very prideful individual and he is not letting the world know how actually really torn he really is right now."

Even though Swerve's chances at becoming AEW World Champion go up in a one-on-one match, he admittedly has no in-ring familiarity with the titleholder.

"I've never faced Samoa Joe," Swerve noted. "Me and Samoa Joe haven't really had real one-on-one contact yet. I'm not sure what to really expect with him. At the same time, there's advantages. He doesn't really know what to expect with me."

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd.