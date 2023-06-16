Miro Opens Up About AEW Absence

The premiere episode of AEW Collision is centered around CM Punk's return, but the debuting show actually represents multiple second comings. Both Andrade El Idolo and Miro are set to make their AEW returns on Saturday's AEW Collision, marking the first time in close to a full year that both men will be wrestling on AEW programming again. While Andrade is confirmed to square off against Buddy Matthews, Miro's opponent remains to be announced.

Out of the three returning talents, Miro is in the most unique position. Both Punk and Andrade were away due to injuries while Miro's absence was reportedly due to AEW having nothing for him in storylines.

"It sucks. It sucks. Just looking for answers and not getting any. It's not a good place," Miro told Good Karma Wrestling when asked about how he felt during his absence. "Not just me, but overall as a human being, when you have no answers to all these questions, it just eats you inside. I have quite a long time to eat myself. Even though I'm 260 pounds, I ate quite a bit. I'm aching to come back and to find out what's going on and what's happening."

Miro has had a complicated run in AEW thus far. He debuted during the pandemic era to a limited crowd, aligning himself with Kip Sabian in a comedic pairing. The former Rusev got his mean streak back shortly after, winning the AEW TNT Championship just two months after embarking on a singles career. The next four months would be the highlight of Miro's AEW run as he welcomed his new and popular "redeemer" gimmick and had successful defenses against Lance Archer, Eddie Kingston, and others.

After losing the AEW TNT Title to Sammy Guevara, Miro made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at AEW Full Gear 2021 but fell short to Bryan Danielson. Miro would have just four total matches in 2022, with only two of those contests happening on television.

"The answers that I've been looking for, I haven't found, but what I've done in AEW, it's the longest story we've had," Miro continued. "It's always an arc, The Redeemer is always there. I don't think anybody in the whole company can say about this continued growth of a character like I can. I love the storytelling, and that's what I intend to do when I come back as The Redeemer."

Miro returns to AEW this Saturday on AEW Collision, airing on TNT at 8 PM ET.