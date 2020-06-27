Velveteen Dream Released From Hospital Following Car Accident

Velveteen Dream has been in the news quite a bit lately and not for the greatest of reasons. First, a report surfaced indicating that his "days are numbered" with WWE, with two separate sources reporting that WWE is likely moving to release the NXT star early next week. Details on why were not available at the moment and nothing has been made official so that story should be taken as a rumor at this point. Then, Friday night a report from Fightful dropped that noted that Dream was involved in a car accident.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was involved in an accident and then taken to a hospital. He has since been released from the hospital. The story was confirmed to Sapp by WWE.

See Sapp's original tweet below.

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2020

As mentioned, there have been reports going around stating that Dream's status with WWE is in jeopardy. The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast originally put the word out, and their report was later backed up by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

I've been hearing this, as well as some not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have to do with any of the allegations. https://t.co/34168lwI5l — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

Mat Men's original tweet was sent out after Sapp had noted that WWE is looking to clean up their roster of "problematic" wrestlers.

WWE is serious about cleaning up their roster from what I hear, in regards to many problematic wrestlers. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

There's still no confirmation if Dream will in fact be released and what the cause of his possible pending release is. We will keep readers updated on the story as it continues to unfold.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.