Velveteen Dream's Days in WWE Are Reportedly Numbered

There's been quite a bit of turmoil in the wrestling world as of late, with stars being let go from several promotions, including WWE. Some of them have been released due to stories that came up due to the #SpeakingOut movement, while others have been released for a variety of other reasons. According to some new reports, NXT's Velveteen Dream could be the next one to be released from the company, though the reports from Fightful and the Mat Men Podcast don't offer up the reason why. The only inclination we have is in the reference to "problematic wrestlers" and some "not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have anything to do with any of the allegations".

Fightful kicked things off by talking a bit about how WWE is looking to clean house of problematic stars, saying "WWE is serious about cleaning up their roster from what I hear, in regards to many problematic wrestlers."

That's when Mat Men brought up Velveteen Dream, saying "So guess we will talk about this. Dreams days in WWE are numbered... was told by two totally separate sources."

The fact that two different sources said the same thing does lend it a bit more credence, and it turns out that Fightful is hearing the same thing.

"I've been hearing this, as well as some not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have to do with any of the allegations."

That last part is the most interesting, as you might assume it was related to previous allegations regarding Dream. Dream responded to those allegations with a statement on social media, saying "Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream wrote. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.

We haven't heard much since then, but we'll keep you posted as things develop.

