Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Thrilled with AEW's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match

AEW's Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite was heavily intertwined with its upcoming All In pay-per-view, but there was one major exception, and it evidently made a big impression on executives at Warner Bros. Discovery. During the episode, AEW held a special Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, which was a cross-promotional sponsorship with the upcoming Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game from Fear the Gun and Sumo Digital. The match was between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy, and according to a report from PWInsider, not only did it bring in a substantial amount of money, but WBD was thrilled with the partnership and is seeking out similar opportunities.

According to the report, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match sponsorship brought in a six-figure payday for AEW. That was all donated to a great cause, as Khan stated that all proceeds from the match and other proceeds from the Fight for the Fallen event are being donated to Maui Food Bank to help those affected by the Maui wildfires. That will continue with Rampage and Saturday's episode of Collision.

On Twitter Khan wrote, "Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite tonight. If haven't seen it yet, please check it out + please donate @MauiFoodBank Thank you again to WBD + our team for helping rework tonight's whole creative, including @TXChainSawGame with 100% of funds from the sponsor to @mauifoodbank."

The match itself was full of weapons and unpredictable spots, including plenty of moments backstage and in the hallways of the building before making it to the actual ring. There were plenty of tables and even a bucket of blood being doused on Jarrett, and the match would grow to include a number of stars, including Matt Hardy, Jay Lethal, Ethan Page, and more. Even Leatherface got in on the action, bringing his chainsaw to the ring and subsequently chasing Karen Jarrett away from the ring and following her backstage.

It was a wild match, and one has to wonder what future crossovers we might see in AEW if more partnerships are going to happen down the line. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, AEW is shifting its full focus to All In: London, which will take place on August 27th. You can find the full updated card for All In: London below.

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

•AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

•AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

•The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

•Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

•Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede

•Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

•Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Do you want to see more cross-promotional matches in AEW?

