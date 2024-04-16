Watch an Overwhelmed Cody Rhodes Receive Sentimental Gift Following WrestleMania 40 Title Win

After Cody Rhodes' crowning as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40, when he returned backstage he was gifted a very sentimental gift. WWE President Nick Khan, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Bruce Prichard handed Rhodes the exact Rolex that his late father Dusty pawned in order to send him to acting school.

Rhodes spoke about the moment in the post show press conference of night two. "I came to the back and Bruce Prichard, Triple H, and Nick Khan handed me this [shows watch]. It's the same watch my dad had that he pawned so he could go to acting school. The level of investment and responsibility the company just put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward, 100 times over."

WWE has released footage from the emotional moment, which sees a stunned Rhodes come to the realization that it's his father's exact watch. Rhodes embraces Triple H, thanking him and then shaking Prichard's hand. You can watch the emotional moment in the newly released clip below.

.@CodyRhodes received a sentimental gift moments after becoming Undisputed WWE Champion at #WrestleMania XL 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/zFQ3yVNjRA — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2024

Triple H also spoke of the moment in the press conference, noting the close relationship between Prichard and Dusty. "Bruce was very close with Dusty. I was very close with Dusty. It was Nick's idea. He had this amazing idea. I was just along for the ride. It was Nick's idea, I thought it was great. Bruce went and super sleuthed down this watch, which was the exact same watch that Dusty had to present to Cody. We just wanted to give him something that commemorated his dad being here when this happened because he was."

Rhodes finally "finished the story" at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, defeating him and winning the championship his father never got a chance to actually win. It ushered in a new era of WWE, something that has been stated many times over the past few weeks. He won the Royal Rumble PLE to earn the opportunity, the first consecutive win in over 20 years. He wasn't alone in the fight, though, as WWE pulled a Marvel portals moment, inviting John Cena, The Undertaker, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins to aid Rhodes while The Rock, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attempted to help Reigns retain.