WWE Presents Awesome Truth With New Tag Team Championships on Raw

On WWE Raw, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce really put an emphasis on a new "era" of WWE. Part of that new era, is ushering in two sets of new Tag Team Championships. They welcome out Awesome Truth who won the Raw Tag Team Titles during the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H congratulates the tag team on their win and to see R-Truth get his WrestleMania moment was "awesome," to quote The Miz. The Raw Tag Team Championships are being rebranded as the World Tag Team Championships. As for the new belts, they are gold with the WWE logo in the middle and "World Tag Team Champions" scribbled across a red ribbon. Miz explains it's their time to help elevate the division in the Triple H era. R-Truth questions where Triple H is, referring to him instead as Tommaso Ciampa. After speaking to Truth in French, it finally gets across to him that they have gotten new titles.

During the Six-Pack Ladder Match, the Judgment Day was forced to defend the titles against five other teams. Due to the chaotic nature of the match it led to some teams getting an early advantage, one of those being A-Town Down Under -- Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Theory and Waller claimed the SmackDown titles. But they weren't out of the woods yet, as they could still claim the Raw titles and become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Instead, it allowed an opportunity to split the titles again and have two sets defended on both brands. Awesome Truth would obviously win the Raw titles. Following the reveal, a match took place to determine the first #1 contenders for the titles. D.I.Y., who have aligned themselves with Awesome Truth in recent weeks, came out on top over New Day and The Creed Brothers.

WWE is set to host yet another Draft in the coming weeks, so a split of the tag team championships makes the most sense. It will allow for more depth in the tag team division and fresh matchups. There's also some teams in NXT, like Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, who very well could team up on the main roster and go after the championships. Corbin and Breakker recently lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to Axiom and Nathan Frazer on NXT. Breakker is currently signed to the SmackDown brand.