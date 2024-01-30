Watch: WWE Champion Roman Reigns Correctly Predicted 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Months Ago

Roman Reigns has remained a football fan in the years after his career on the gridiron ended. In a past life, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he played defensive tackle. Reigns was a three-year starter for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, earning himself team captain honors in his senior year. He impressed on the field as well, being named first-team Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006. This collegiate success led to Reigns landing on the Minnesota Vikings in May 2007, but his leukemia diagnosis in his team physical resulted in him being released that same month. The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Reigns in later than summer but ended up cutting him after just one week.

While he attempted to continue his football career up north, Reigns ultimately retired from the game after one season in the Canadian Football League, pivoting to professional wrestling instead. Within five years of started in the squared circle, Reigns was headlining WWE WrestleMania 31.

Even nearly two decades after retiring from football, Reigns continues to keep up with the sport, maintaining a fandom for the San Francisco 49ers. As evident by an ESPN First Take appearance from last summer, Reigns still knows the game well.

Roman Reigns Predicted Chiefs vs. 49ers Five Months Ago

(Photo: WWE, ESPN)

The Tribal Chief is wise.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam in August 2023, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take to promote his then-upcoming title defense against cousin Jey Uso. Host Stephen A. Smith followed that chat up by bringing Reigns onto his power rankings segment, Stephen's A-List, where he asked Reigns to give his top five NFL teams going into the 2023 season. Reigns put the San Francisco 49ers in the No.1 spot while giving the nod to the Kansas City Chiefs in the No.2.

As it turned out, the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions to win the NFC and the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to become AFC champions. The 49ers and Chiefs will now meet in at Super Bowl LVIII on February 12th.

This marks the second time that the 49ers and Chiefs will face off in the big game. These two teams previously matched up four years ago at Super Bowl LIV which saw Patrick Mahomes lead KC to a comeback victory over Jimmy Garappolo's Niners.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down on February 12th at 6:30 PM ET on CBS.