Roman Reigns' Response to Kevin Owens, New Match Announced for Next Week's SmackDown During NFL Sunday

FOX's NFL broadcast on Sunday featured a new advertisement for this week's upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, confirming that a) Roman Reigns will respond to Kevin Owens following this past Friday's episode and Murphy will once again take on King Corbin in a singles match. The interactions between Owens and Roman Reigns' faction were the highlight for the Blue Brand this week. First Owens responded to Jey Uso attacking Daniel Bryan backstage, then beat down the former tag team champion to close out the show.

After Uso caused a disqualification with a steel chair, Owens nailed him with a Stunner and began screaming at Reigns through the television camera. Knowing fully well that Reigns was watching, Owens said he doesn't fear "The Tribal Chief" or care about his title as "The Head of the Table."

The Universal Championship should have been your only interest. You attack my blood, you bring violence and threaten our position. You have my attention. #Smackdown https://t.co/110SNFSYg5 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 28, 2020

This was followed up by an outstanding pair of promos between Owens and Paul Heyman on Talking Smack.

I’m going to enjoy more Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens interaction. Two of the best on the 🎤 . pic.twitter.com/6Z3uc6mDfi — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 29, 2020

"You could say, 'I want that to be me. I want my reputation to live on for 100 years from now. I want to be a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer. I want to be a legend above all legends, an icon above all icons," Heyman said. "The way to do that, and this is where it's interesting for me, is it's at Roman Reigns' expense. A champion is only as great as the challengers that he puts down. Nobody else around here may realize that you're the number one contender, but I do. Because I know how twisted that brain is, and you're looking at an opportunity here to get to Roman Reigns and solidify your legacy."

Owens responded, unfazed by what Heyman said.

"You know what I am, Paul?" Owens said. "I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy, I'm the guy that's going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him."

As of now Reigns vs. Owens isn't officially booked for the TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 20, but that could change at any time.