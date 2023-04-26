Will Ospreay Reveals Contract Status, Teases Free Agency

Few can rival what Will Ospreay brings to the squared circle. The Aerial Assassin began lighting the world on fire in his early days with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and the British independent circuit, impressing many notable names in the industry. Ospreay's stock was so high that even WWE's Paul Heyman personally offered him an EVOLVE Wrestling contract, an American independent promotion that WWE had a working relationship with at the time. Ospreay ultimately declined that offer in favor of signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling and has made the Far East his home ever since. Within NJPW, Ospreay has collected both the Junior and World Heavyweight Titles and has won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament on two occasions.

With the exception of a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom main event victory, Ospreay has essentially done it all in NJPW, leaving many to question what is in his long-term wrestling future.

"My contract with New Japan is up next February," Ospreay told DAZN. "From that point, who's not going to want this kid who's dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches?"

It is expected that Ospreay will receive interest from both WWE and AEW when his deal expires. Beyond Heyman's aforementioned offer, WWE had interest in bringing Ospreay in back in 2016 for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but it fell through.

Ospreay has wrestled for AEW on a number of occasions, debuting with the promotion in the lead up to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door last year. He went on to successfully defend the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy at that event. Months later, Ospreay brought his United Empire to the AEW World Trios Titles tournament where they defeated Death Triangle in the opening round but fell short to The Elite the following week. That loss planted the seeds for Ospreay's singles feud with Kenny Omega which culminated this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ospreay lost that match but is expected to run it back with Omega at some point this year, possibly at June's Forbidden Door or August's AEW ALL IN: London.

Whichever company lands Ospreay, they will likely have him on a somewhat reduced schedule compared to what the Kingpin is used to working. Ospreay recently reflected on his career after his latest injury clearance, noting he is uncertain about his career's longevity.

"I'm just going to enjoy myself, and hope for the best. I'm going to have to change things up a lot, but I'm going to compete, I'm going to come back, and I'm going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can," Ospreay said. "I don't know how long this ride is going to be, I'm going to be honest. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that's all. Much love."