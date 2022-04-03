WrestleMania 38 Night Two’s Match Order Reportedly Confirmed

WrestleMania 38 rolls on tonight with Night Two inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match order for the show has reportedly been confirmed via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. As expected, the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Winner Take All Match for both the WWE and Universal Championships will close out the show. And just like the night before, the show will open with a tag title match as RK-Bro will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against both Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

Night One was originally supposed to feature a tag team match involving New Day, Sheamus and Ridge Holland just before the Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens main event. However, it wound up being cut for time and was instead pivoted to tonight. Here’s the order:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripely & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WWE and Universal Championships: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Reigns revealed in an interview with ESPN earlier this week that he was nearly on the verge of leaving WWE amid his 2020 hiatus during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was upon his return that his “Tribal Chief” persona emerged, and Reigns would only be satisfied if the gimmick was mostly unscripted and involved Paul Heyman.

“I just kept going back to ‘power,’” Reigns said. “I just want to be viewed as the most powerful superstar of all time, when it comes to WWE and sports entertainment. I just really wanted to convey this portrait of strength. Almost like a Mafia-style power. Not only is it respect, but they fear me.”

“That’s why authenticity was invaluable. I just knew if I’m gonna make this what it needs to be, I have to be able to connect to it,” he added. “And nobody can really write that for me. I have a writer and they do put stuff on paper. But that doesn’t necessarily mean I want to use it and/or even want to look at it. So, it just depends. A lot of times I will read it, and if I’m not into it, then I’m just not into it. And I’ve gotta make it mine. “