WWE WrestleMania 38 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch, Betting Odds

WrestleMania 38 will officially begin tonight at the AT&T Center in Arlington (Dallas), Texas. The two-night event will be headlined on Sunday night with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match to unify the company’s two biggest prizes — the WWE and Universal Championships. “The Tribal Chief” and “The Beast Incarnate” have shared the ring on 10 occasions tracing all the way back to WrestleMania 31, with each having two wins and two defeats in singles competition. Reigns defeated Lesnar in their last encounter at Crown Jewel 2021 and was supposed to face him again at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day, but had to be pulled from the event after testing positive for COVID-19. This resulted in Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match hours before the start of the show, which he won by pinning then-champion Big E.

Lesnar then began pitching a Champion vs. Champion match with Reigns at WrestleMania, something “The Head of the Table” scoffed at. Reigns and Paul Heyman then cost Lesnar to WWE title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, only for Lesnar to turn around and win the Men’s Royal Rumble later that evening and win back the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber event in February.

How to Watch WrestleMania 38 Night 1 and Night 2

Dates: April 2 and April 3

April 2 and April 3 Times: 8 p.m. ET (Both Nights)

8 p.m. ET (Both Nights) Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Stream: Peacock

“The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania history” will also feature a number of celebrities competing in a variety of matches. Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey made her return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 35 at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and won, earning herself a SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair. SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee will also compete on the show, having been awarded a match by Vince McMahon when the WWE Chairman appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-depth interview. Austin Theory, who has been studying under McMahon for several months, stepped forward as McAfee’s opponent by attacking and antagonizing him on SmackDown.

Other celebrity matches include Logan Paul teaming with The Miz to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio and Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn. The first night of the event will also feature a special KO Show segment involving Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Night One Lineup

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the lineup for Night One has been confirmed. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will open the show, while Kevin Owens’ KO Show segment with Steve Austin will close the night. Check out the full lineup below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The Mysterios vs. Logan Paul & Miz

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin



WrestleMania Saturday (April 2) Full Card and Betting Odds

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (+350) vs. Ronda Rousey (-600)

Charlotte Flair (+350) vs. Ronda Rousey (-600) Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (+325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550)

Becky Lynch (+325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (-200) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+150)

The Usos (-200) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+150) AJ Styles (-160) vs. Edge (+120)

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio (-140) vs. The Miz & Logan Paul (+100)

Drew McIntyre (-1000) vs. Happy Corbin (+500)

Kofi Kingston & King Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3) Full Card and Betting Odds

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-350) vs. Brock Lesnar (+225)

Roman Reigns (-350) vs. Brock Lesnar (+225) Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (-200) vs. The Street Profits (+250) vs. Alpha Academy (+350)

RK-Bro (-200) vs. The Street Profits (+250) vs. Alpha Academy (+350) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Zelina Vega (+500) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-200) vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+185) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler (+750)

Carmella & Zelina Vega (+500) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-200) vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+185) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler (+750) Sami Zayn (+200) vs. Johnny Knoxville (-300) (Anything Goes Match)

Austin Theory (-150) vs. Pat McAfee (+110)

Despite Austin’s appearance not being listed as an official match, both he and Owens have indicated they will be fighting at some point during the segment. Austin said during his announcement video, “For 19 years I’ve had to live with that defeat knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you for waking up something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of b—. Or two, you are looking to get your a— kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

Austin retired from in-ring competition following WrestleMania XIX in 2003 after a series of severe neck injuries. He has since appeared at numerous WrestleManias in both official (such as being a special guest or a referee) and unofficial (appearing in backstage segments) capacities.

Other rumored matches that have yet to be confirmed for the show include Omos vs. Lashley (returning from his storyline and legitimate injury) and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins. Rhodes’ departure from AEW was announced back in mid-February and he’s been rumored for a WWE return ever since.