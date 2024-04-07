WrestleMania 40: Jason Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance

Jason Kelce may have found his next career. Just weeks after retiring from the National Football League, the Super Bowl LII champion and his former teammate Lane Johnson jumped the barriers at Lincoln Financial Field to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag team match.

Kelce's a longtime wrestling fan, frequently discussing sports entertainment on the podcast he shares with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Jason's even found himself as a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast. Suffice it to say, those tuning into WrestleMania XL on Saturday night were treated to a...well, real treat. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!