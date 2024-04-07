WrestleMania 40: Jason Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance
Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has officially made his WWE debut.
Jason Kelce may have found his next career. Just weeks after retiring from the National Football League, the Super Bowl LII champion and his former teammate Lane Johnson jumped the barriers at Lincoln Financial Field to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag team match.
Kelce's a longtime wrestling fan, frequently discussing sports entertainment on the podcast he shares with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Jason's even found himself as a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast. Suffice it to say, those tuning into WrestleMania XL on Saturday night were treated to a...well, real treat. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
LFG
JASON KELCE AND LANE JOHNSON AT WRESTLEMANIA!!! LFG pic.twitter.com/OKbQ3EGeBP— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) April 7, 2024
It Rules
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson at #WrestleMania
This rules lmao pic.twitter.com/xi84xjQZ5Q— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 7, 2024
Crying
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson making their WWE debuts as luchadors and frying Dom got me fuckin crying pic.twitter.com/ZJsGEVFCRn— Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) April 7, 2024
Enjoying Retirement
Jason Kelce is enjoying his retirement exactly how you’d expect Jason Kelce to @rasslinApril 7, 2024
Bah Gawd
BAH GAWD THAT’S JASON KELCE’S MUSIC @WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Nn2aQyKkhD— New Heights (@newheightshow) April 7, 2024
WrestleMania 40 Card
WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai