WrestleMania 40: Jason Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance

Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has officially made his WWE debut.

By Adam Barnhardt

Jason Kelce may have found his next career. Just weeks after retiring from the National Football League, the Super Bowl LII champion and his former teammate Lane Johnson jumped the barriers at Lincoln Financial Field to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag team match.

Kelce's a longtime wrestling fan, frequently discussing sports entertainment on the podcast he shares with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Jason's even found himself as a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast. Suffice it to say, those tuning into WrestleMania XL on Saturday night were treated to a...well, real treat. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!

LFG

prevnext

It Rules

prevnext

Crying

prevnext

Enjoying Retirement

prevnext

Bah Gawd

prevnext

WrestleMania 40 Card

  • WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

  • Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

  • WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

  • Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

  • WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

  • LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

  • Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

  • Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

  • Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of