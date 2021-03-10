WWE 2021 Hall Of Fame Will Stream On Peacock

✖

As fans wait for the big transfer that will see the WWE's streaming content shift over to NBC's new streaming service of Peacock, it seems as if one of the biggest events of World Wrestling Entertainment will be making the leap this April as the 2021 Hall of Fame will be available exclusively on Peacock. Over the years, the WWE has relied on its streaming platform of "The Network" to offer fans the opportunity to watch pay-per-view events and classic television series and brawls via the service, but with the new deal with NBC, things are about to change.

This year's Hall of Fame for the WWE is looking to induct some heavy hitters in the organization's history, with wrestlers such as Dave Batista, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, The British Bulldog, and Justin "Thunder" Liger being inducted into the coveted halls. On top of these individuals, the NWO and the Bella Twins will also be added to World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall Of Fame for this year, with the former including Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac, and the latter including Nikki and Brie Bella. Needless to say, all of the inductees have most assuredly left their mark on the world of professional wrestling during their careers.

WWE made the big announcement that this year's Hall of Fame would be streaming on Peacock via its talk show, The Bump, which will be bringing together the "classes" of both 2020 and 2021 to be honored under one banner for the Hall of Fame event:

BREAKING NEWS from @KaylaBraxtonWWE on #WWETheBump: The @WWE Hall of Fame will be streaming on @peacockTV on Tuesday, April 6th which will include the 2020 class as well as a 2021 class. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/gE6IsSgwqS — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

April is a big month for the WWE, not just thanks to the Hall of Fame Awards, but also with WrestleMania slated to premiere only a few days following the ceremony, which will see Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship from Edge. While the status of the match to determine who will become the World Heavyweight Champion is still up in the air, with Bobby Lashley currently holding the belt following his defeat of the Miz, fans are certainly interested to see what the major event holds in store for both that belt and many others.

Will you be checking out the Hall of Fame on Peacock?