Latest Update on the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony

✖

WWE put out a massive announcement on Saturday night, simultaneously confirming the new plans for WrestleMania 37 this coming April while also announcing the dates and locations for WrestleManias 38 and 39. The year's WrestleMania will now take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, the original location for WrestleMania 36 last year. But there's still one detail about this year's Mania that hasn't been confirmed — the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Last year's ceremony had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the wrestlers that were announced for the ceremony were left in limbo.

WrestleVotes reported back in August that the ceremony would be held during WrestleMania 37 weekend. Dave Meltzer added to that report with the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that the current plan is to hold the event without fans in attendance (then added plans could change).

The class will include the New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), Batista, JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Tampa mayor Jane Castor both commented on Saturday's announcement via a press release.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year,” DeSantis said.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” Castor added.

Vince McMahon also commented on the news — "On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities."