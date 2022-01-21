WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at Sheamus

It was a busy day for WWE 2K22, as 2K revealed Rey Mysterio’s official cover, the release date, new images of WWE superstars in the game, and more. They also debuted a new trailer, but we still haven’t seen every superstar that’s going to be featured in the game. One such star is Sheamus, but he fixed that when he posted two new images of his character model from 2K22 on Twitter. Both photos are of his entrance, featuring different sides of him, and so far 2K22 Sheamus is looking pretty accurate to his real-life counterpart. You can check out the new images below.

Sheamus posted the images with the caption “#WWE2K22 FIGHT NIGHT is March 11th, lads! Pre-order your copy today and Create your own Sheamus Bangers! #ItHitsDifferent #Ad”

Like with some of the other reveals, the likeness is what sticks out first, though his hair, his chain, and his gear also impress. It remains to be seen what he’ll look like in action, and we are curious if he’ll have an alternate look with his hat and coat combo he’s been wearing in recent times.

You can check out the images above and all the pre-order details can be found below.

• The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

• The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;*

• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack;

• The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***;

What do you think of Sheamus in WWE 2K22?