WWE 2K22 Reveals Cover Star and Official Cover

After teasing what to expect from the anticipated next edition of the WWE 2K series, 2K is finally ready to reveal who will grace the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K22, and it will be none other than superstar extraordinaire Rey Mysterio. Gracing the cover of WWE 2K22 is the perfect celebration of Mysterio’s 20th anniversary as a WWE superstar, but it gets better, as Mysterio is also the star of WWE 2K22’s next 2K Showcase mode, a mode that highlights the biggest moments from a superstar’s career. We can’t wait to learn more about Mysterio’s 2K Showcase, but while we wait for more details, you can check out the standard and Deluxe versions of Mysterio’s 2K22 game covers below.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Rey Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

“Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has staged multiple comebacks to prove his resiliency time and time again, and through it all, has cemented his legacy as a living legend of sports entertainment,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “In that same spirit of resiliency, WWE 2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete control over the WWE experience.”

You can get a glimpse of all the new features coming to WWE 2K22 in the official rundown below.

“From the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE 2K22 is set to look, feel, play, and ‘Hit Different.’ The engine, coupled with WWE 2K’s most stunning graphics to date, ensures an unprecedented level of realism for the franchise. Alongside an updated and intuitive control scheme, as well as an immersive presentation and varied camera angles, players will feel the pressure and reward of every punch, kick, and slam.

Popular game modes including the returning 2K Showcase – starring Rey Mysterio – incorporate new features and updates, allowing players to relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous matches. In MyRISE, players chart their own paths to superstardom. With Universe Mode and the upgraded Creation Suite, WWE 2K22 offers players the ability to fully customize their WWE experience down to the smallest details. From taking control over brands, premium live events, match results, rivalries, and more – or creating the ultimate custom Superstar personas, arenas, and championships – players can share all their creations with the global WWE 2K22 community with first-time-ever, cross-platform sharing.

In addition, WWE 2K22 will introduce new modes to the WWE 2K experience: MyGM and MyFACTION. In MyGM, players step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe. From drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars and Legends to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, players will get the chance to take the reins and prove themselves on sports entertainment’s biggest stages. With the franchise-first MyFACTION mode, players can collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates, providing tremendous challenges and replay value.”

