WWE 2K22: Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, The Undertaker, and More Appear in New 2K22 Trailer

Today’s WWE 2K22 reveals included Rey Mysterio’s official cover release, new pre-order details, a release date, and new images, so it was already a pretty eventful morning. 2K decided to truly put things over the top however with a delightful new trailer that has all the WWE superstars hanging out on the 2K campus. Not only do we see stars like Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, and The Undertaker, but we also get new in-game looks at stars like The Miz, Belair, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, Sasha Banks, Shotzi, and more. You can watch the new trailer in the video above.

The stars have some delightful moments in real life as well, with Reigns and Paul Heyman brandishing big smiles as they drive past McIntyre, as they have stolen his sword. Thankfully, he does get it back by the end of the trailer. We also see Big E and Bobby Lashley battling it out in the motion capture studio, and Belair and Ripley take their onscreen fight into real life.

Even The Undertaker shows up to the festivities, and you can check it all out in the trailer above. You can also find all of the editions up for pre-order below.

• The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

• The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;*

• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack;

• The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***;

• Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card***. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments