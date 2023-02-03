WWE 2K23's New Gameplay Trailer Features Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and More

It's full steam ahead for WWE 2K23's race to the finish line, and a new trailer has revealed our first look at a variety of WWE superstars as well as new WarGames gameplay. The roster is already looking stellar just from the trailer alone, as fans get first glimpses at Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Cora Jade, John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Seth Rollins, Alba Fyre, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Macho Man Randy Savage, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and more. You can find the full trailer in the video below.

We also get a look at Bad Bunny, who will be making his WWE 2K debut in the game and will be available through pre-order. As for the WarGames match, you get a look at The Bloodline taking on some of their frequent enemies, including Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. You can see some of the chaos that occurs during a WarGames match, but for our full thoughts, you check out our impressions right here.

The game will also feature a 2K Showcase mode spotlighting John Cena, but as opposed to Cena's previous showcase, this time around players will be attempting to take down Cena in his most memorable losses as opposed to trying to play his biggest wins. You'll also be able to jump back into My GM, My FACTION, My RISE, and Universe mode, which will all carry improvements from last year's game.

There are four editions of the game, and two editions will give you unique bonuses as well as early access to the game. The four editions are split into Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon. WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th. Here's everything included in the Icon Edition.

The Icon Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring original cover art by renowned WWE-inspired artist Rob Schamberger. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Icon Edition includes the Ruthless Aggression Pack, celebrating 20 years of John Cena's WWE career by featuring John Cena's early "Prototype" character, as well as "Leviathan" Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and WrestleMania 22 Arena. Additional bonus content includes an Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card and three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Icon Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!*****.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!