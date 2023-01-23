WWE 2K23 Releases First Trailer

After several weeks of rumors and reports, WWE 2K23 has finally jumped into the spotlight for its official reveal, debuting its cover star, first images, new gameplay details, and its first trailer! As you can see in the video below, WWE 2K23's first trailer is finally here, and much like WWE 2K22, 2K23's first trailer features a bevy of WWE Superstars in the mix along with new footage of the game in action. You can watch the full trailer in the video below while you wait for the game's release, but the good news is you don't have to wait very long, as WWE 2K23 will release this March. That's not very far away at all, and you'll be throwing down in the ring in no time.

There are four editions of the game, and two editions will give you unique bonuses as well as early access to the game. The four editions are split into Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon, and you can find all of the details on each one below. You can also get the details on how to get Bad Bunny's playable character into the game, as this will be his WWE 2K debut.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

The Cross-Gen Edition will be available digitally for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Cross-Gen edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account***;

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs****; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!*****;

The Icon Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring original cover art by renowned WWE-inspired artist Rob Schamberger. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Icon Edition includes the Ruthless Aggression Pack, celebrating 20 years of John Cena's WWE career by featuring John Cena's early "Prototype" character, as well as "Leviathan" Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and WrestleMania 22 Arena. Additional bonus content includes an Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card and three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Icon Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!*****;

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer: Players who pre-ordered the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFACTION card.* The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack is included in the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition at launch.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!