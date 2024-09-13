WWE Survivor Series: Roman Reigns Confirmed For First Premium Live Event Since WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is back. The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE programming at WWE SummerSlam in August, showing up in the late stages of Cody Rhodes's WWE Championship defense against Solo Sikoa. Reigns slowly made his way to ringside before rushing the squared circle and striking Sikoa, his former stablemate, with both a Superman Punch and a spear. Rhodes covered Sikoa for the 1-2-3, staring down his WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent with a confused yet head-on-a-swivel-esque visage as Reigns watched on from ringside. Reigns has since directed his full attention to The Bloodline, attacking Sikoa and the Tongans on that week's WWE SmackDown before being taken out by Jacob Fatu seven days later. Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since.

Roman Reigns's Next WWE PLE Revealed

(Photo: WWE)

The Head of the Table is coming to WWE Survivor Series.

As revealed in the official WWE Survivor Series poster, Roman Reigns is one of the central WWE superstars advertised for the fall's "big four" premium live event. Reigns is seen in his gear, indicating that he will be wrestling on the WWE Survivor Series card. Alongside Reigns is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa.

What Will Roman Reigns's WWE Survivor Series Match Be?

(Photo: WWE)

All signs point to The Bloodline Civil War commencing in November.

Earlier this week, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque officially branded WWE Survivor Series as WWE Survivor Series: War Games, the third-consecutive year that the fall premium live event will host the double cage match. Reigns himself competed in the first WWE main roster War Games Match in 2022, leading The Bloodline to a victory over the unit of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Pete Dunne.

This year, Reigns will likely run it back with The Bloodline, but this time facing... The Bloodline.

Reigns is currently outnumbered 4-on-1 against Solo Sikoa's iteration of the familial faction. The easiest way to even those odds is to reunite with his original stablemates in The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso, while also calling on "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to fill the fourth man void.

If WWE goes through with Reigns, The Usos, and Zayn vs. Sikoa, The Tongans, and Jacob Fatu, it will be the first main roster War Games Match to not be five vs. five. That said, the looming threat of a returning Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could change that. The Rock is expected to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 in what he is hyping up to be the "biggest match of all time." Planting the seeds for Rock vs. Reigns at WWE Survivor Series would certainly set a superlative like that in motion.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games goes down on Saturday, November 30th.