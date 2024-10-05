WWE Reveals Bray Wyatt's Final Fiend Design is Coming to WWE 2K24

WWE 2K has been teasing an announcement throughout the day, and while they only shared a date to this point of October 16th, the fonts and emojis they were using indicated that it would be related to the Wyatt Sicks or Bray Wyatt. During tonight's SmackDown 2K revealed a full trailer for the mysterious tease, and it turned out to be an amazing new version of The Fiend based on the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary. Fans will be able to download the new look for The Fiend very soon, and you can watch just how accurately the look made it into video game form in the video below.



The Fiend's Final Evolution

As you can see in the video reveal, 2K went the extra mile to bring this final creation of Wyatt and longtime friend and collaborator Jason Baker to life in the video game. This costume design or The Fiend was the final project Wyatt had the chance to work on before he passed away, and it was featured in the Becoming Immortal documentary, which featured Baker giving fans a look at everything that went into the design.



In the documentary, Baker breaks down all of the various easter eggs and small nods to his family that the costume featured, which had become a hallmark of their work together. Baker reveals how the stitches in the original Lantern were actually Roman numerals representing an important birthday, and that carried through to the new mask as well, though with a different meaning.

Hidden Meanings

"We 3D sculpted a body form of Windham. The mask had already been approved by Windham," Baker said. "This jacket was actually something he had purchased, and his mother and father sent it to us, so we were able to use that. Windham always loved little Easter eggs. When we did the original lantern, if you look, the eyes just look like stitches, but they're actually Roman numerals of Nash's son's birthday, so we just kept that tradition going."

"The pinstripe. When we got the idea to do each one of its children's names, we loved making you look at something twice to find something else more about it. The stitches we did, in a way, to where they're actually the Roman numerals of what would have been his wedding anniversary, which is December 6. Twelve on this side. And then here we have the six.

One of the biggest tributes came from the mask that was featured on the back, which was based on Windham's wife Jojo, and you can see that this has also made it into the video game.



"One of the ideas that Windham had was instead of doing the spider walk where he leans backwards, if we did something where he could lean forward, his hair would kind of fly up over, so when he was crawling around, you would expose the second mask, which would be hidden by his hair," Baker said. "Gross, disgusting face on the front, but then on the back, we'd have this beautiful face and to one of the most beautiful face with Jojo's. So we 3D scanned Jojo's face, and we were able to make a copy of that and then sculpt it, and we decided to put these mockingbirds on there. That's another homage to Jojo. Wyndham's nickname for Jojo was Mockingbird."

"It's devastatingly heartbreaking that this is the last thing I ever get to work on with my best friend, but I couldn't be more proud of my crew and everyone that came together that helped us bring this to life. I think it just really just hurts the most that I never got to tell him how much he meant to me. It never felt like work with him. I just felt like I got to hang out with my best friend, and I missed that. If I can give this to his fans, which meant the world to him, then not all of him is completely gone. So if I get to help my friend live on in some way or capacity, I'll be okay with that. I can do that," Baker said.



WWE 2K24's Fiend DLC will be released on October 16th, and WWE 2K24 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.



What's your favorite memory of Bray Wyatt? You can let me know and talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!