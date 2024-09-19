WWE's Lyra Valkyria Reacts to 2K24 Debut and Reveals Dream DLC Match-Up

WWE 2K24's Global Superstars Pack is finally here, bringing a number of hotly anticpated superstars to the roster. One of the most requested superstars is Monday Night Raw superstar Lyra Valkyria, who is making not just her 2K24 debut, but her WWE video game debut as well. She's with elite company too, as Valkyria joins Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Carlito, Kairi Sane, Michelle McCool, and Dragon Lee. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Valkyria and get her reaction to her video game debut, though we also got her dream DLC match-up and found out which of her gears she hopes fans create in the game first.

A Stellar Debut

(Photo: 2K)

It's a truly unforgettable moment to see yourself in a video game, and 2K went all out, recreating every facet of her entrance and gear to make sure things lined up perfectly. Valkyria was pretty floored by what they were able to create in the game, and it's a pretty crazy journey from selling 2K games in a game store to now being in the actual game.



"Seeing the entrance online was incredible. Like they nailed it. The wooo chants, the way I move, they got it all down like I'm so excited to just get my hands on it and get into it," Valkyria said. "But as well, just being part of the the highest rated game in the franchise history like, what a way to make my 2K debut. I used to work in a video game shop as well, and 2K was always like, I've spent so many times, so so long labeling the games, and to be in one myself, now, it's absolutely amazing."

Dream Match Scenario

(Photo: 2K)

Valkyria joins the game alongside some heavyweights, including two current Champions in Jax and Cargill. That's why we wanted to know out of all of the superstars featured in the DLC with her, who would be the person she would love to have a dream match against. The answer was easy, and it was all about McCool. "Like Michelle McCool would be amazing," Valkyria said. "So run back a little loser leaves, you know. That would be amazing."



There's no one who would pass up on that match-up, and that would be a perfect thing to tease in the upcoming Royal Rumble. The Rumble hits in February, so who knows, perhaps McCool and Valkyria could start rolling there.

The Perfect Gear

(Photo: WWE)

We'll just have to wait and see if that match becomes a reality, but one thing we won't have to wait too long for is the creations community to start updating 2K24 with new gears and looks for all the new Superstars, and Valkyria is certainly going to be in that mix. When we asked what gear she would love to see fans bring into the game first, there was one gear that instantly came to mind.



"My Queen of the Ring attire with the big wings and stuff. I feel like that was pretty. That was one of my best looks, so to see that in the game would be cool," Valkyria said. The gear was all black and then featured the slick wings that expanded pretty far, and as you can see in the image below, it is a look that deserves to make its way into 2K24.



Hopefully, someone can figure out how to bring the wings into the game, though Valkyria also loves the gear 2K used, as it holds some special memories for her, including her classic match-up against The Man Becky Lynch.

"The gear that I'm wearing in the entrance that went up, that's my favorite gear as well," Valkyria said. "I wore that in the Becky, my Becky title match. It's my favorite set, so like I feel like it's just all very perfect."



You can download the Global Superstars Pack right now, and WWE 2K24 is available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The Standard Edition is also on sale currently for 50% off on Xbox platforms through September 30th, while the WrestleMania Edition is on sale for 45% on PlayStation platforms through September 25th and on Xbox platforms through September 30th.



What do you think of the new DLC? You can talk all things wrestling and WWE 2K24 with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!