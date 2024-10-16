Jelly Roll Wants to Wrestle Following WWE SummerSlam Appearance

Country music superstar Jelly Roll stepped into the squared circle this past August. Following a one-off appearance on an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in November 2023, Jelly Roll was brought back to WWE as an official guest performer at WWE SummerSlam. The three-time CMT Music Awards winner performed “Liar”, the second single from his tenth studio album Beautifully Broken to kick off the premium live event before returning to his ringside seat. Later in the show, former WWE World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller interrupted the program to gloat about themselves, leading Jelly Roll to return to the ring with a steel chair to take out the duo. Jelly Roll didn’t stop there, as he nailed Austin Theory with a ferocious chokeslam to officially send him packing.

Jelly Roll Wants to Wrestle

One chokeslam wasn’t enough for Jelly Roll.

Speaking to WWE superstar Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, Jelly Roll declared that he has “caught the bug” following his WWE SummerSlam appearance and has ambitions to properly train to wrestle.

“I’m telling you, I’m coming. I want to do it big. I caught the bug in a way that I’ve never caught a bug,” Jelly Roll said. “I caught a bug so much I think I’m going to buy a ring. It was awesome.”

Jelly Roll wouldn’t be the first musical artist to make the leap from the recording booth to the squared circle. In recent memory, Spotify’s most streamed artist Bad Bunny tested his luck in WWE, competing at WWE WrestleMania 38, WWE Royal Rumble 2023, and WWE Backlash 2023. Bad Bunny’s first bout was a standard celebrity tag team match, as he joined forces with veteran Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WWE WrestleMania 38. While he impressed in his limited role in that contest, Bad Bunny’s real showcase came just over one year later when he fought Priest in a Puerto Rican Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. That match resulted in one of WWE’s loudest crowds in recent memory, as Bad Bunny’s home-countrymen gave him a hero’s welcome akin to CM Punk in Chicago or “Rowdy” Roddy Piper in Portland.

One of Jelly Roll’s recent collaborators is also a familiar face to WWE audiences, that being Machine Gun Kelly. One decade before he reached massive mainstream success with Tickets to My Downfall, mgk performed one of his earliest hits, “Invincible”, at WWE WrestleMania 28 ahead of John Cena’s entrance for his once in a lifetime contest against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Years later, mgk performed on WWE Monday Night Raw and took a powerbomb from a recently-debuted Kevin Owens off of the entrance stage and through two tables. mgk was also present at WWE SummerSlam as a guest of Logan Paul. He attempted to help Logan retain his WWE United States Championship against LA Knight by slipping him his signature brass knuckles, but a resilient Knight was able to survive the illegal attack and secure the gold.

Jelly Roll’s latest album, Beautifully Broken, was released on October 11th.





