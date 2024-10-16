Massive NBA 2K25 Update Comes With 16 Pages of Patch Notes

NBA 2K25 has gotten some decent patches since it released in September, but this week, it’s getting what sure seems to be its largest update yet. It’s a massive 2.0 update set to be released this week on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms first with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam versions of the update to follow afterwards. The update is so large that the changes had to be spread across 16 different pages of patch notes when the update was shared on socials.

But instead of reading through 16 pages of patch notes, you can read through one very long rundown of what’s new here below. NBA 2K25 players have already said that they’re basically going to be playing a whole new game after this update drops considering how much is changing, though you can read through the patch notes below yourself to see if you agree:

General

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 2, launching on Friday, October 18, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Many additions and improvements to audio and commentary have been made across all game modes

The Los Angeles Lakers In-Season Tournament Championship banner has been added

The basket stanchion for the Orlando Magic Classic court (1994-95) has been updated for historical accuracy

The black shoulder stripe for the Chicago Bulls should now only appear on the uniform from the correct season

The NBA Finals MVP trophy has been updated to reflect the recent redesign

Fixed a hang that could occur when editing a shoe in the Shoe Creator menu

Players are now correctly labeled as “Hot” in the Substitutions menu during gameplay across all modes

Changes to the Rotation Timeline will now properly save when adjusting from the Create Roster menu

By community request, in the Create Roster menu, after deleting, trading, or assigning a player, the next available player on the list will now be highlighted

Changes to signature jump shots when creating a player will now correctly preview in the menu

Fixed an issue that caused the player to not be visible when creating a player and attempting to update tattoos after adjusting signature animations

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update): Los Angeles Lakers (Jerry West commemorative patch) Memphis Grizzlies (new sponsor patch) Miami Heat (new sponsor patch) New Orleans Pelicans (new sponsor patch) Orlando Magic (Pat Williams commemorative patch) Philadelphia 76ers (new sponsor patch) Portland Trail Blazers (Bill Walton commemorative patch) Toronto Raptors (new sponsor patch) Washington Wizards (new sponsor patch)

The following courts have received updated designs or fixes for accuracy: Dallas Mavericks (Primary) Portland Trail Blazers (Primary)

The following players have had likeness updates or other adjustments made: New Player Scans Cam Christie Cam Spencer Jalen Bridges Jermaine Samuels Jr. Johnny Furphy K.J. Simpson Nate Williams N’Faly Dante Nyadiew Puoch Tattoo Updates AJ Johnson Anthony Davis (historic version) Anthony Edwards Baylor Scheierman LaMelo Ball LeBron James Liz Dixon Natasha Mack Rae Burrell Sug Sutton Tyler Smith Hair Dynamics Updates Aaliyah Edwards Andre Drummond Antonio Reeves Bobi Klintman Breanna Stewart Bridget Carleton Carlton Carrington Charisma Osborne Cole Anthony Crystal Dangerfield Dalano Banton Diamond DeShields Dillon Jones Erica Wheeler Gary Trent Jr. Jalen Brunson Jonathan Mogbo Jordan Horston Marquesha Davis Melvin Ajinca Mikiah Harrigan Nneka Ogwumike Pacome Dadiet Rob Dillingham Stephon Castle Terrence Shannon Jr. Tristen Newton General Hairstyle or Likeness Updates Aaron Wiggins Coby White Dennis Schröder Kate Martin Kelly Oubre Jr. Kemba Walker Paul Reed Quenton Jackson Shawn Bradley



Gameplay

Made various adjustments to reduce the effectiveness of pass steals, including toning down unrealistic catches when close to the passer, and blind catches facing the wrong way

Improved shot contest logic for more reliable coverage scores for both perimeter and interior defense. “Hand down” situations will no longer register as Tight. Open shots received a slight buff to maintain balance

Improved responsiveness when dribbling or shooting with the Pro Stick, and also reduced delays with catch & shoot

Fixed an exploit that made low post fades overly effective

Repaired some dribble move branches, including the 720-spin glitch and unwanted double hesitation moves from triple threat

Standing Floaters will now properly use the Close Shot rating, while Driving Floaters will use a weighted average of the higher between Driving Layup and Close Shot.

Restricted post spin shots to live dribble situations to prevent double-dribble violations, and fixed an unrelated issue that allowed double-dribbles to occur in the post without a violation being called

A slight nerf was made to deep post drop step effectiveness

Falling face down shot landings will now only trigger when hit from behind

Tuned catch collisions to improve animation coverage and have them play in more appropriate situations

Improved the ball attachment logic, particularly when starting a dunk or layup mid-dribble

Added support to scale Takeover meter progress differently for short quarters and modes without a game clock, such as Triple Threat in MyTEAM

Fixed an issue where the 2K camera flip would get confused on the direction of play when a turnover happened immediately after a rebound

Manually selected defensive matchups will no longer reset after a timeout is called

Adjusted one of Jordan Clarkson’s stepback jumpers to prevent unrealistic initial dribble speed

Updated Devin Booker’s post shimmy fade package

Changed Mark William’s signature jump shot to be valid for big men only

Your player will now break out of a Go-To Shot if moved too far from the shot marker in certain drills

Fixed an issue that made self alley-oops very difficult to complete in the Dunk Contest

Fixed a scoring bug in the Dunk Contest that would incorrectly award points on missed dunks

City / Pro-Am / Rec / Theater / Proving Grounds

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Several changes have been made to resolve stability and connection issues in Streetball Co-Op games

Friends on the Social menu playing NBA 2K25 will now be correctly listed as doing so

Fixed a hang that could occur when attempting to enter the Event Center after using the Squad Finder

Fixed an issue with Squads attempting to enter the Event Center

The top-ranked Proving Grounds player icon will now properly persist after playing multiple games

Player ranking is now visible when leveling up in Proving Grounds

Shorts Length can now be customized in Proving Grounds games

Earning hot zones in the drill with Lethal Shooter has been made easier

Teammote dances in the City have been adjusted to ensure that players stay properly in sync in all situations

Other players will now properly join teammote dances when attempted in the Gatorade Training Facility

Resolved an issue that could delay the top time from being added to the Leaderboard at The Track

Friends will now correctly appear on the Recruit Players tab in the Pro-Am menu

Fixed a hang that could occur in MyCOURT when several consecutive shootaround games are played

MyCOURT Shooting Drill score tiles will now properly match up with the appropriate player

MyCareer / Quests / Progression

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Various tuning adjustments and fixes have been made to optimize content related to personal goals and overall career progress

Several adjustments have been made to stat-tracking and requirements for both Dynasty Moments and GOAT Moments

Many improvements have been made to social media messaging to ensure accuracy and proper frequency

Fixed an issue that caused an indefinite hang when attempting to load a MyCAREER save

Fixed a progression blocker that could occur in the offseason when attempting to play the Open Run or advance to the next season

Fixed an issue that could prevent simulating games in the NBA season if the NBA Debut quest did not correctly complete

Fixed a scheduling problem that could prevent regular season NBA games from being played after NBA Cup games have been completed

Fixed an issue that could halt progress on becoming a starter when the player ahead of MyPLAYER in the lineup gets injured

Fixed issues with the NBA Debut, Personal Goals: NBA Cup Champion, Matchup Nightmare – Bonus Challenge 2, and Gatorade Workout quests that could cause them to remain active after completion

Fixed a display issue indicating that Workout Warrior had been earned before the required 12 drills have been completed

Fixed an issue with the Franchise Player: Trouble in Paradise quest that caused an incorrect player to be displayed in the objectives

Fixed an issue where the Face of the Franchise quest could be incorrectly failed when progressing to the next season

Changes made to the My Minutes menu will now be properly applied to the next NBA game

Ensured that the Maximum Overdrive quest will progress correctly when reaching a 95 OVR rating

Fixed a hang that could occur when attempting to retry or play the next Heart of a Dynasty game

Heart of a Dynasty games can now be started as expected when in the Team Practice Facility or Brickley’s Gym

Fixed an issue that could prevent rewards from being properly received after completing offseason activities

Completing the GOAT Moment for winning the 3PT or Dunk Contest is no longer delayed

The correct overall rating will now be displayed for MyPLAYER when going into 3v3 Test Build games

Fixed an issue that could give you control of a player other than MyPLAYER in Test Build games

Test Build games will now be played on the currently chosen difficulty level

Filling the pre-game shootaround takeover meter has been made easier

Added support for multiple record-breaking speeches in the same game, as well as improvements to the overall flow when these are activated

Fixed an issue that could cause certain Jalen Murphy Show scenes to take place in the wrong location

Fixed a user-reported issue that could cause some second-year players to be referred to as rookies in the commentary during the first NBA season

MyTEAM

Challenges

Challenges will now be filtered to the selected category, rather than showing all Seasonal, Lifetime, and other Challenge types in a single list

Awards for completed Challenges must now be claimed from the Challenges menu before appearing in Unopened Packs or receiving MyTEAM Points and MyTEAM REP

Made improvements to the in-game and pause menu trackers for active Challenges

Clutch Time Challenge games will now display Win Conditions on the score overlay in-game

Addressed an issue where stat-tracking Challenge games could fail to complete

Exchanges

Added support for Unauctionable cards to be added to Exchanges that support them. Certain card themes like Season Rewards will still be restricted from The Exchange

Duplicates of the same card can now be added to an Exchange at the same time

Auction House

Player Auction Listings with a Shoe Card applied will now display the applied Takeover name

In-Game

The Gameplay HUD’s visibility can now be toggled during gameplay by pressing up on the D-Pad

In multiplayer games, the opponent’s Customize HUD settings will no longer override the local player’s settings for Ball Handler Text

Addressed an issue with Camera Settings in Triple Threat modes not being saved

Ensured Coach Boosts would apply after rematches in Single Player modes

Breakout

Gatekeeper spots will now display the Prize Points required when selected

Gatekeeper games will now have an overlay display before starting, which includes the full prize name

Triple Threat Park

Dynamic Duos and Evolved Player Cards will now appear correctly in the Triple Threat Park pregame reveals

Fixed an issue that could prevent a Triple Threat Park game from counting towards the daily Win Streaks

MyPLAYER height will now be accurately represented on the Triple Threat Park sidelines, with added protections to prevent them from getting onto the court

Icon Pass to the teammate nearest to the hoop is now enabled in Triple Threat Park games

Defensive matchups can now be adjusted during Triple Threat Park games

Enabled Who to Guard switching by holding the pass/change player button on defense in Triple Threat Park games

Games played in Triple Threat Park will now contribute to Player Card Stats

Various other improvements have been made to spectating games in Triple Threat Park

Showdown

Detailed descriptions of the Weekly Prizes in the Showdown menu have been added

Fixed user-reported issues with the Showdown Leaderboard stats

King of the Court

Fixed the number of games required for King of the Court qualification in the Showdown menu

Updated eligible players’ status text from NOT STARTED to QUALIFIED in the King of the Court menu

Exhibitions

Locked-In Player Cards can now be sent on Exhibition Missions

Moved Exhibition Mission duration to the player selection screen to better differentiate between available missions and ones already started

Lineups

Added measures to prevent Autofill lineups from having duplicate players in the lineup

Enabled “Custom” On the Fly lineups – you can set these up in the Edit Lineup Coaching tab -> Coach Gameplan menu

Various other improvements have been made to Coach Gameplan settings

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented Player Cards from being sorted by overall in the My Collection menu

In Domination, the selected difficulty’s required Score Differential has been added to the pause menu Challenge tracker

Improvements have been made to both Scrimmage and Practice Plays in the Training Hub

Changed the default difficulty of Freestyle shootaround to Pro

4-pointers will now accurately contribute to +/- and other stats

Prevented the menus from becoming unresponsive in rare cases after completing the MyTEAM Tutorials or redeeming multiple Shattered Prize awards

Addressed visual issues that could occur in Ascension

MyNBA ERAS / MyGM / THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA Eras, MyNBA Eras Online, and The W

Fixed a user-reported issue where players would not be present in the league the following season after their retirement is overridden

Adjusted the NBA Cup scheduling logic to ensure that all games are assigned and scheduled correctly

FIBA teams can now be properly selected to control when attempting to play FIBA Qualifier and FIBA Friendly games in the MyNBA Eras offseason

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when attempting to play or rematch FIBA games in later MyNBA seasons

Fixed an issue that could cause players from the opposing team to be celebrating with the winning team in the Finals in MyNBA Eras or MyWNBA

The correct celebration sequence will now play after winning in the Conference Finals in MyNBA Eras and MyWNBA

Ensured that future games are scheduled as expected with the rival team when accepting related tasks in MyGM

You can now choose to spectate and not control either side on the Team Select screen in MyGM

The All-NBA Third Team is no longer selected in the Magic vs. Bird Era for historical accuracy

The perfect release effect now correctly appears during the 3PT Contest in MyNBA Eras

Contract offers on the Player Card are now sorted by player interest during free agency in MyNBA Eras

The following uniforms from the Steph Era have been added (will be reflected after the next roster update): 2014 Detroit Pistons 2014 San Antonio Spurs 2015 Denver Nuggets 2015 Toronto Raptors 2017 Dallas Mavericks

Fixed a hang that could occur after an invite is accepted in MyNBA Eras Online

Fixed a hang that could occur during the Staff Signing period in the offseason of MyNBA Eras Online

Fixed an issue that could prevent further progression in MyWNBA Online during the offseason Catch Up Scouting period

The correct ball is now used during the Commissioner’s Cup finals in MyWNBA and The W

Fixed a user-reported progression blocker that could occur in The W due to a career-ending injury

The endorsement menu will now be properly activated when leveling up the Buzz pillar in The W

Prevented the Choose Your Shoe Brand menu from incorrectly appearing during certain press conferences in The W

MyPLAYER’s accessories will now properly show up during press conferences in The W

PC