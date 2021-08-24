New Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Adam Cole's WWE Future

✖

Adam Cole lost the "Undisputed Finale" match with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 this past Sunday. Between that result, the reports of Cole's WWE contract expiring soon and the numerous hints of his arrival in AEW from Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Dr. Britt Baker on social media, wrestling fans have already started guessing when the former NXT Champion will be arriving in AEW.

Two reports, one from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp and another from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, emerged on Tuesday morning giving conflicting information about Cole's future. Sapp reported that the short-term extension Cole signed earlier this summer doesn't expire until this coming Friday, Aug. 27. He also noted that WWE is expected to make at least one more offer before then to try and lock Cole into a new deal.

However, Johnson's report states Cole is already gone from the promotion and is "100% a free agent." Sapp then tweeted that his sources told him Johnson's report was not true. It's also unclear if Cole can immediately jump to AEW even if his deal isn't up until Friday.

I've been trying to find out an answer to this, but it's a completely unique situation because of the short term extension https://t.co/S8ZtDHxuQR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 24, 2021

Update: Johnson has since released a second report stating Cole's deal does indeed last until the end of this week. He also noted, "Internally within WWE, Cole is considered done with the company."

Neither WWE nor Cole have officially confirmed if he has already left. The only comment Cole has made about his future recently was the confirmation that his Twitch channel won't be going away regardless of where he signs.

"I love you all so much," Cole said during a stream. "I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours. But it makes me so happy to even stream for a little bit, and it's why when I say, no matter what, there is a 0% chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart and I love you guys. That's how important you are to me, because you guys make me feel very important. There's been a lot going on lately, and I just want to make sure everyone knows this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere."

Do you think Cole will be on AEW television in the near future? Or does WWE manage to give him a deal that's too good to pass up? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!