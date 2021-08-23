NXT TakeOver 36: Kyle O'Reilly Conquers Adam Cole in the 'Undisputed Finale'

✖

Kyle O'Reilly was victorious in the "Undisputed Finale" at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night, defeating Adam Cole in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match. O'Reilly picked up the first fall by countering Cole's attempt at a Panama Sunrise with a rollup, catching a quick pin. The second fall was a Street Fight, which saw the pair immediately pull a variety of weapons out from under the ring. Cole eventually picked up the second pin by superplexing O'Reilly onto a pair of upright chairs, followed by a Last Shot.

The final fall, taking place inside a Steel Cage, saw Cole viciously attack a nearly unconscious O'Reilly and handcuff him to the second rope. But O'Reilly managed to apply a Heel Hook with just one arm and forced his former friend to tap.

The history between Cole and O'Reilly goes back well over a decade, with the two battling in companies like Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before joining forces in NXT as The Undisputed Era. With Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish as additional members of the group, the four became the most decorated faction in the brand's history, at one point holding the NXT, North American and Tag Team Championships all at the same time. But the group finally split at the end of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day when Cole snapped and attacked O'Reilly.

The rivals then clashed in an Unsanctioned Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April (O'Reilly won), then again at The Great American Bash (Cole won). The loss could also be an indication of Cole's future, as the Grand Slam Champion's contract was reportedly on the verge of expiring heading into the weekend.

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver 36 below!