Fans Think Adam Cole is Heading to AEW Following NXT TakeOver 36 Loss

Adam Cole was on the losing end of the "Undisputed Finale" with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night. Almost immediately after the match PWInsider dropped a report stating Cole's time in NXT was over, followed by Fightful Select writing that as of Sunday morning Cole still had not signed a new deal with WWE. This all led to immediate speculation that the former NXT Champion would be leaving the company altogether and likely joining his close friends (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and his significant other (Dr. Britt Baker) in All Elite Wrestling.

