Fans Think Adam Cole is Heading to AEW Following NXT TakeOver 36 Loss
Adam Cole was on the losing end of the "Undisputed Finale" with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night. Almost immediately after the match PWInsider dropped a report stating Cole's time in NXT was over, followed by Fightful Select writing that as of Sunday morning Cole still had not signed a new deal with WWE. This all led to immediate speculation that the former NXT Champion would be leaving the company altogether and likely joining his close friends (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and his significant other (Dr. Britt Baker) in All Elite Wrestling.
Do you think Cole is AEW-bound? Or should he put pen to paper and stay with WWE on either the Raw or SmackDown roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
How Convenient
prevnext
Oh look - Adam Cole’s t-shirts are 40% off! pic.twitter.com/Ce2ALgGwVq— Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 23, 2021
Time for a Revival
prevnext
BTE about to be like… pic.twitter.com/MVQRMdwQFG— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) August 23, 2021
Baker and The Bucks
August 23, 2021
(For those who don't get the joke, Cole's character was "killed" on Being The Elite when he left for WWE)
prevnext
Holy shit. It’s really happening.
Adam Cole is All Elite. #AEW pic.twitter.com/JD9llwysGx— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) August 23, 2021
Milwaukee is Lovely This Time of Year
prevnext
Adam Cole wore Packers colors, the week AEW is in Milwaukee. #NXTTakeOver— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) August 23, 2021
A Match That Can Actually Happen Now
prevnext
NOW GIVE ME ADAM COLE VS CM PUNK IN AEW OR ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/K9EqJot5D9— Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 23, 2021
The New Big Three
prevnext
CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole arriving to AEW: pic.twitter.com/n6ZdfBPXtb— Its my life, whatever I wanna do (@WackyDude3) August 23, 2021
It Should Spell "D-M-D"
prev
Adam Cole after he loses tonight pic.twitter.com/RQ14NPdHM4— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 23, 2021