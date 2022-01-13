WWE’s AJ Styles Hints at What He’ll Do After Retiring

As the only man to ever become a Grand Slam Champion in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling, there isn’t much left for AJ Styles to accomplish. But “The Phenomenal One” did have a career-first this week as he hopped down to NXT for his first singles match and beat Grayson Waller. Styles was given an ovation by fans as the show went off the air and in a post-show interview he hinted at coming down to work with wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center once his in-ring career is over.

“I gotta admit, I love being down here,” Styles said. “I could see myself, when my career is finally over, coming down here and working with some of these young athletes. The men and women here are ready and eager to learn, and I think that’s a positive thing for the WWE going forward.”

When asked if he’d be back in NXT, Styles said, “Never say never.” Over on the main roster, Styles recently split from his tag team partner Omos and seemingly turned babyface in the process.

Styles confirmed on this week’s Raw that he’ll compete in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. Check out the updated lineup for the show below: