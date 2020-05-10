Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault and Threatening to Injure a Child

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) now finds himself in serious legal troubles after being arrested on May 9, according to a report from NBC affiliate WOAI in San Antonio. A unidentified woman claims that on the night of May 3 Del Rio became angry and started repeatedly hitting her, then forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. The woman claims that Del Rio threatened to take her son and "drop him in the middle of the road somewhere" if she started crying. The woman, claiming sexual assault charges, went to the police the following morning.

Del Rio was reportedly held for five hours before being released on a bond of $50,000. The four-time world champion has not been in WWE since 2016, and a year later he found himself facing domestic abuse charges during a tumultuous relationship with WWE's Paige.

This story is developing...

