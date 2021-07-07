Watch: Tommy End (Aleister Black) Seemingly Unveils New Persona in Short Film

✖

Aleister Black, now going by Tommy End again following his WWE release last month, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a twisted new short film that seemingly hinted at some sort of new character. The film, titled The Devil Made Me Do It, shows End handcuffed in a mental asylum as two doctors (one played before former NXT personality Josiah Williams) try to treat him. Eventually, voices and the flashing images of a masked figure start infecting the scene before End breaks free and slashes one of the doctor's throats before killing Williams offscreen.

There are several references to End's tenure in WWE sprinkled throughout the video. He starts the scene with his eye covered up, mentioning he had it driven into steel steps by another patient named Matthew (Buddy Murphy's real name). The doctors also mention End being in the asylum for five years, which was how long his time in WWE lasted. Just before End kills Williams, he smears blood on his face and says his name is Malakai. The credits list End as both his old wrestling name and as "Malakai Blacks."

"I often wondered how many more there were, like in my head? Those voices. I don't know which I prefer, the endless silence or the constant dialogue. I find them both equally frightening," End wrote in the film's caption.

Is this leading to some sort of new character for End? Or is he simply flexing his creative muscles through the short film while waiting out his 90-day "No Compete" clause? Only time will tell.

End has made a number of comments regarding his time in WWE since his sudden release. While on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, he was asked why stars who thrive in NXT often flounder once they reach the main roster.

"I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen," Black said. "Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel the main roster a lot of people think that they know Vince's [McMahon's] vision, they haven't closely followed the people that are being brought up. Vince sees individuals and is completely mesmerized by them. And then when he has them he's like, 'All right, where do I place you?' I feel the time spent with 'where do I place you?' kind of loses it because it taking too long for people to be placed. Whether that's because the rotation is too quick or people don't have a creative vision coming in or people rely too much on letting the main roster do your creative work for you, who knows?

"I think it's a combination of both, I don't believe in one party always being the complete blame for everything," he continued. "When you come in you're a professional, you need to have a vision for yourself. You need to have a vision, you need to have ideas continuously. Even when you're not empty-handed, it just sometimes doesn't always translate the way that you want it to translate. Or it doesn't go with the vision that you want it to go. Because at the end of the day there's one man in charge of the vision, and if that vision doesn't pan out the way that it should pan out it's hard to stay afloat."