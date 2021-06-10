Aleister Black Names AEW, Impact Stars He Wants to Wrestle After WWE Release

✖

Aleister Black was released by WWE last week, but it sounds like the former NXT Champion has big plans for his next career move. Black appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions Podcast this week and listed all of the wrestlers he wants to work with now that he's free to jump to other countries. He said (h/t 411Mania), "I wanna get in the ring with Moose, [Sami] Callihan, [Jon] Moxley, [Kenny] Omega, Chris Daniels. There is such an array of talent. I think Jungle Boy is great. [Will] Hobbs, I think he's awesome. Brian Cage, Brody King, Homicide. I would love to get in there with Homicide. I think Homicide is the OG, and I love him and have tons of respect. Eddie Kingston is another one."

He also discussed his excitement about working for New Japan, saying, "I think it's no secret that I have a lot of love for New Japan. I think in several interviews I mentioned that I never grew up watching WWE, I watched New Japan on Eurosport. So, when AEW had Yuji Nagata, I was pretty envious of Mox because that was one of the guys I looked up to when I was younger. New Japan would be phenomenal. I love Japan, and I miss Japan. Even thinking about it gives me butterflies because never did I feel more like a professional wrestler — and I can say that now again — than when I stepped off the plane in the airport and would drive down to Yokohama and I would go into the dojo and start training. It was great. So, yeah, I don't know what the future holds at this point. I mean, I know certain parts of my future, but I'm not gonna spoil things."

Elsewhere in the interview, Black was asked why so many stars who make the jump from NXT to the main roster struggle to find their footing.

"I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen," Black said. "Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel the main roster a lot of people think that they know Vince's [McMahon's] vision, they haven't closely followed the people that are being brought up. Vince sees individuals and is completely mesmerized by them. And then when he has them he's like, 'All right, where do I place you?' I feel the time spent with 'where do I place you?' kind of loses it because it taking too long for people to be placed. Whether that's because the rotation is too quick or people don't have a creative vision coming in or people rely too much on letting the main roster do your creative work for you, who knows?

"I think it's a combination of both, I don't believe in one party always being the complete blame for everything," he continued. "When you come in you're a professional, you need to have a vision for yourself. You need to have a vision, you need to have ideas continuously. Even when you're not empty-handed, it just sometimes doesn't always translate the way that you want it to translate. Or it doesn't go with the vision that you want it to go. Because at the end of the day there's one man in charge of the vision, and if that vision doesn't pan out the way that it should pan out it's hard to stay afloat."