WWE Hall of Famer Seems to Have Beef With Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, appears to be working an angle on social media with Trish Stratus. The seven-time WWE Women's Champion recently turned heel on Becky Lynch and proclaimed herself as the true trailblazer for the Women's Revolution while demanding that fans and wrestlers alike all thank her. Blayze, a former three-time WWF Women's Champion, challenged Stratus on that notion with a recent post. Blayze was released by the WWF back in 1995 while still the Women's Champion due to financial trouble and she famously arrived in WCW by dropping the championship in a trash can. WWE wouldn't have a Women's Championship again until 1998.

"Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are," she wrote. "Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen."

It's unclear what this will lead to, if anything, on WWE TV. Stratus and Lynch are still locked in a feud that is reportedly going to culminate in a match at SummerSlam this August in Detroit. Lynch also recently hyped up wanting to win the Money in the Bank contract before retiring, and this year's event is set to take place across the pond in London.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix," Lynch recently told Mark Andrews. "I've been trying to get her for years. She's been dodging me. Every single Money in the Bank match I've been in, I've always been the second (to) last person. We're talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I've been the second (to) last person."

