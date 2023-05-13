WWE's Becky Lynch Wants to Win Money in the Bank, Reveals All-Time Cash-In Moment

Becky Lynch is currently sorting out some issues with Trish Stratus, who attacked Lynch after their loss of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan. Lynch recently made her return to Monday Night Raw and exacted some revenge for Stratus' constant promos about her. While Lynch is focused on Stratus, she also has her eye on a very valuable WWE prize. That would be the Money in the Bank briefcase, which Lynch has competed for four different times during her time in WWE but has yet to walk away the winner. In a new interview with Mark Andrews, Lynch revealed she hopes to check that off the bucket list and who has the greatest Money in the Bank cash-in of all time.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix," Lynch said. "I've been trying to get her for years. She's been dodging me. Every single Money in the Bank match I've been in, I've always been the second last person. We're talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I've been the second last person."

Lynch would certainly be an intriguing pick for the Women's Money in the Bank winner this year, and it would be a way to keep her in the Title picture while also keeping the current Champion strong. It's a little hazy right now as to who Raw's Women's Champion will be, as right now Rhea Ripley is on Raw but holds the SmackDown Women's Champion, while the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair currently resides on SmackDown.

Many are theorizing that WWE does another Title swap so that everything syncs up, but that didn't go so well last time around. The last time that happened it involved Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and that segment became famous for issues between Lynch and Flair and things going off-script.

Flair would throw the Title before Lynch could take it, and that led to some issues backstage between the two. Things seem to be fine now, and there don't seem to be any issues between Ripley and Belair, so even if a Title swap does happen, hopefully, it will be free of any conflicts. In the past, WWE has a habit of having Money in the Bank winners cash in their briefcases earlier than later. With someone like Lynch holding the briefcase you could do a number of interesting things, so as a storyline possibility, this is certainly one that could be fun.

During that same interview, Lynch talked about other cash-ins, and she doesn't think anyone can top Seth Rollins' famous cash-in at WrestleMania 31. "I don't think anyone can and I don't think there's a point in trying. That's going to go down as the greatest cash-in in history, and I'm quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close," Lynch said.

At WrestleMania 31, Brock Lesnar was defending his WWE Championship against Roman Reigns, and Lesnar would slam Reigns down, causing both men to be on the mat. Rollins sprinted down to the ring and cashed in his briefcase, and then hit a Curb Stomp on Lesnar. Rollins knocked Reigns out of the ring and then went to hit Lesnar again but Lesnar picked him up only to get speared by Reigns. Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on Reigns and got the pin and the win, becoming the new WWE Champion.

